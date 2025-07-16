Spokane Velocity FC Prevails over Westchester SC 3-2 in Offensive Shootout

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







WESTCHESTER, NY - Spokane Velocity FC took down Westchester SC 3-2 in a high scoring match on Wednesday to extend its unbeaten streak to 13 matches.

Velocity FC opened up the scoring in the 14th minute off a penalty kick by star forward Anuar Peláez to give Spokane an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Peláez's seventh of the season.

Westchester SC quickly leveled the scoreboard in the 22nd minute, with forward Ermin Mackic knocking in a goal off a missed penalty kick by JC Obregón to bring the score to 1-1.

Velocity FC coach Leigh Veidman spoke of his team's resilience after the match.

"Incredibly tough match but the players showed incredible character to keep pushing for the win, which has been a key characteristic from day one," said Veidman.

Westchester SC kept Spokane on their heels throughout the first half, with a header by Obregón at the top of the box narrowly missing the net in the 28th minute. Minutes later, Mackic had another goal opportunity at the top of the box in the 32nd minute that narrowly missed the right side of the net.

Velocity FC began the second half strong, scoring a goal in the 48th minute that was credited to Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen as an own goal. Spokane forward Shavon John-Brown put pressure inside the box off a perfect pass from Pierre Reedy that led to the own goal by Westchester.

John-Brown spoke on the team's adjustments at halftime and how they created opportunities in the second half.

"At halftime we knew what we had to do to take control of the game and that's what we did," said John-Brown. "Create chances and the goals will come, and that's what happened," continued John-Brown.

Westchester SC responded in the 65th minute, with Obregón scoring a goal off his chest after a missed shot by Saydee bounced off the top of the goalpost and into Obregón.

The high scoring affair continued moments later, with Peláez knocking in his second goal of the match in the 70th minute off his second penalty kick. Peláez is tied for first with Westchester's Obregón in goals scored in League One, with both players having eight on the season.

Westchester SC had multiple opportunities to level the match following Peláez's second goal, but were unable to cash in. Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio held his own defensively with multiple highlight reel saves throughout the match, including a two-handed save in the 90th minute off a shot by Saydee to seal the deal for Velocity FC.

Coach Veidman expressed joy for his players as they look to bring their momentum to their next match.

"Really happy for the players, and all eyes are on Chattanooga on Saturday," said Veidman.

Spokane defender Lucky Opara spoke on the team's performance while looking ahead to Saturday.

"Not the best game from the team, but we are delighted for the win and are looking forward to Saturday in Chattanooga for another three points," said Opara.

One table with a 9-1-5 record and extended its unbeaten streak to 13, the 3rd longest streak in league history. Westchester SC fell to 2-7-5 following the match and are fourteenth in league standings.

Next up, Spokane Velocity FC will travel down south for a road match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, July 19 at CHI Memorial Stadium. The match will kickoff at 4 PM PST and can be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.