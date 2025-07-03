Velocity FC Grinds Out 1-1 Draw Against Texoma FC in Defensive Battle

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC battled Texoma FC to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in a hard-fought match that brought defensive intensity and blockbuster goals.

Velocity FC (8-1-5) started off the match with promising chances--an attempt by midfielder Masango Akale in the 14th minute too strong and a shot by defender Ish Jome in the 17th minute sailing over the goalpost.

"We were not compact enough with our front two" Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman commented. "We got split, and that's something we always talk about--not allowing that front to be split and making the team go around us." Texoma FC (4-5-4) almost cashed in a goal moments later, with midfielder Ajmeer Spengler taking an open shot inside the box that was blocked by Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio in the 17th minute.

Velocity FC broke through at the end of the first half, with midfielder Nil Vinyals cashing in a one-legged kick into the right corner of the net in the 45th minute to give Spokane Velocity FC a 1-0 lead at halftime.

"Coming off of Saturday's performance and results, we needed a response that we got with Nil's goal right before halftime. It gave us a little more of that energy to take into the second half." Texoma FC responded out of halftime with a goal by forward Maciej Bortniczuk in the 64th minute tying the match 1-1.

Both clubs had opportunities to take the lead but failed to capitalize. Texoma FC ended the match with six shots on goal to Velocity FC's two. Spokane dominated time of possession, handling the ball for 61% of the match.

Head coach Leigh Veidman elaborated on the team's defensive resilience so far in the season: "We're pretty resilient, defensively. That didn't happen tonight in that one moment, but we've got a versatility about us and attack. So, collectively, across the board, the guys have done a fantastic job at this point in the season." Velocity midfielder Nil Vinyals mirrored his sentiments about the team's commitment stating "I think that the depth, energy, and commitment from all of the guys to really give their all in training and focus on performance, not results, is going to carry us throughout the season" Following Wednesday's draw, Spokane Velocity FC is 8-1-5 and remains in first place in USL League One standings. Texoma FC moves to 4-5-4 and is ninth in league standings.

Next up, Spokane Velocity FC will travel to the East Coast for a road matchup against Westchester SC on Wednesday, July 16. Kickoff is set for 1:00PM PST and can be streamed on ESPN+.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.







