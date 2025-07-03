Union Omaha Signs Pato Botello Faz to Permanent Contract

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed attacker Patricio "Pato" Botello Faz, pending league and federation approval. Botello Faz becomes the second Owl this season to parlay a 25-day contract into a full-time deal, following goalkeeper Cole Jensen.

Botello Faz hails from Monterrey, Mexico, and has played soccer in the U.S. since he first attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. Over four years, he accumulated 54 goal contributions in 65 games played, including 18 goals and six assists in 17 matches in his senior year. After graduating, Pato competed in the first two seasons of the newly-formed USL League One, first with Lansing Ignite and then with South Georgia Tormenta FC, scoring seven goals for the former. He moved on to Detroit City FC, then in NISA, and stuck with them in their leap up to the USL Championship. Botello Faz found the back of the net eight times in that 2022 USL Championship season, including a brace against Charleston Battery.

His last professional experience came in 2023 with Las Vegas Lights FC, also of the Championship. He scored four goals in eighteen appearances for Las Vegas before suffering an Achilles tear in training that summer. After working his way back to fitness, Botello Faz has impressed the Owls' brass with his attacking mentality and physicality on the frontline. He also scored his first goal for the club in front of the home fans against Richmond Kickers last week, and will surely be looking to tack more onto that total by season's end.

"I'm extremely grateful and excited to extend my time with the club," said Botello Faz. "It's an honor to wear this jersey and represent such a passionate fanbase. Huge thanks to the coaching staff and my teammates for their continued belief in me. I'm fully committed to giving my all and helping the team push forward. Let's get to work!"

Name Pronunciation: [PAH-to Boh-TELL-oh FAHZ]

Position: Attacker

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: 9/8/1996

Born: Monterrey, Mexico

Union Omaha faces off against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday, July 18th at 7:00 PM for Youth Soccer Night.







