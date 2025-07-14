Union Omaha Updates - Week of 7.14

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







What's felt like a season-long road trip for Union Omaha is finally winding down. Starting Friday, 14 of our last 19 matches will be at home, and that's kicked off by three matches in eight days coming up. Below are some key points in the world of UO, both past and future!

Last week:

The big news came early last week, as two-time Coach of the Year and title-winner Dominic Casciato departed to take the head coach's role at USL Championship's historic Tampa Bay Rowdies. The move is the first time a USL League One head coach has transferred to a USL Championship team, highlighting the club's ability to develop talent and see them step up to higher levels. In his stead, assistant coach Vincenzo Candela has stepped up to the interim head coach position. Candela joined Casciato's staff in January 2024 after finishing a ten-year playing career that spanned three continents and included a 2022 USL League One Players' Shield with Richmond Kickers.

Candela then went and won on his debut, a 2-1 victory at 3rd-place Charlotte Independence after a lengthy weather delay.

In that match, St. Louis City 2 loanee Ryan Becher scored his second goal in as many matches, while left wingback Charlie Ostrem took the lead in the Golden Playmaker race with his league-best 5th assist on the season.

Upcoming:

Our next match is Friday's Youth Soccer Night, starting at 6pm against South Georgia Tormenta FC. We'll also have our first of two Special Olympics Unified Series matches directly afterwards. Following that will be our second Pups at the Pitch night on Wednesday, July 23rd at 7pm, where we'll be facing Texoma FC in a USL Jägermeister Cup match. We'll round up our homestand with another Jägermeister Cup match, this time against El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship. This is our Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, July 26th at 7pm, featuring an auction of all our game-worn XCancer jerseys with proceeds going to charity.







