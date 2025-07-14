Riley Binns to Pursue Opportunity with Partner Club, Amazonas FC

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC announced today that they have agreed to part ways with midfielder, Riley Binns, to allow him to pursue an exciting new opportunity with partner club, Amazonas FC. This move underscores the growing collaborative relationship between the two clubs and provides Binns with a significant step forward in his professional career.

Binns has consistently demonstrated remarkable progress throughout his young career. His decision to sign with the Flamingos in March of this year proved to be a pivotal moment, providing him with a platform to refine his abilities within a demanding and competitive professional football environment.

"I wanted to say thank you for my time here and all the support and love you guys gave me," said Binns. "I want to thank Matt and Neil for bringing me here and the coaching staff and front office for making me feel welcome and giving me this amazing opportunity."

"We're really pleased for Riley to have this opportunity with Amazonas and believe it will be an important step for his development," stated Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Player development is a priority for us here at Forward Madison and we are pleased to be a catalyst for Riley as we continue to support him and follow his career."

Despite being selected to multiple matchday rosters in league play, Binns did not feature in a match. However, he recently played 20 minutes in a friendly match against Club Tigres U23. Binns, who has become a fan favorite, received a massive ovation when he took the pitch during that International Friendly.

"I will never forget all the love the fans gave me when I came into the Tigres game to play, and for that I'm grateful," said Binns. "Im excited to start this chapter at Amazonas to experience a different atmosphere of football. To continue to grow and develop playing at a very high level

with a new culture and style of the game. I know this will be great for me and I'm very excited to begin another chapter of my career."

Binns' move further strengthens the partnership between the two clubs. Glaeser views this collaboration as a growth opportunity, highlighting the potential for a pathway to player development. "We are pleased with our partnership with Amazonas and we see the relationship continuing to develop over time with the potential for even more player movement between the clubs," said Glaeser. "I see this as the beginning of a longer and mutually beneficial process."







