Match Preview: WSC vs. Spokane July 16 in Mt. Vernon

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Late Score Sends WSC to Heartbreaking 2-1 Loss at FC Naples: Karsen Henderlong's right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner beat keeper Dane Jacomen in the 83rd minute to give FC Naples a come from behind 2-1 win over WSC Saturday night in Naples, Florida. Juan Carlos Obregón converted on a penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal just 14 minutes in to put WSC up 1-0, before Jayden Onen tied the match in the 33rd minute with right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner, assisted by Henderlong following a set piece situation. The match stayed tied at 1-1 at the break, with neither side breaking through until Henderlong's late score.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: WSC enters tonight looking for their first USL League One match home win of the season. WSC is currently 0-3-3 in Mount Vernon in League play this season, coming off a 3-0 loss to Greenville on July 2 at home. They have lost their last two home matches after three consecutive draws. Three of their four overall wins (two USL League One, one US Open Cup) have come on the road. With their one home win coming in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On May 2.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-3-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 29 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

First Meeting: A quick start by Westchester FC was not enough, as WSC dropped a 3-1 match at first place Spokane Velocity FC on May 5. For the first time in USL League One this season, WSC grabbed the early lead when Samory Powder nailed a cross from Stephen Payne to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but Pierre Reedy tied the match right before halftime, sending both teams to the break knot at one. Early in the second half Anuar Peláez gave Spokane a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish despite numerous chances, including keeper Carlos Merancio stonewalling J,C. Obregón on a penalty kick just four minutes after Spokane took the lead. It took another ten minutes before Ismaila Jome beat Dane Jacomen to put the homestanders up 3-1, and send WSC back east.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is currently 1-4-4 against the current top eight in the USL League One table, with a 0-2-2 mark at home against the clubs currently in playoff qualifying spots.

Obregón On Top: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 12 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has 7 USL League One, which ties him for most in the league, tallies three more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón is tied with three others in assists with two as well. His 42 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Dane's W's: Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) hasmade a solid return in net for WSC, starting each of the last four matches. Jacomen has recorded all four of WSC's wins thus far in their first season, two in US Open Cup and two in USL League One, and all on the road. His 25 saves put him 9th in USL League One play.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 22 chances created rank fifth in the league so far, and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 15th.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 6th in scoring in USL League One with 20 goals, tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and in conversion rate (18%) and 10th in shots at 149.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 13 of the club's 17 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

It's Good to Be Home: Built in 1931 and renovated last in 2022, The Stadium at Memorial Field is one of the oldest still in use multipurpose sports and entertainment facilities in the New York area. It has been the host of scores of high school football games, and track meets and even boxing matches, but has also hosted concerts by James Brown, Ella Fitgerald and The Jackson Five, and was the filming site for one of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials, a Coke commercial featuring Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame "Mean" Joe Greene. Greene is offered a Coke by a young fan after leaving the field injured, and the usually dour Greene turns says thanks and flips the kid his Steelers jersey.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC has road matches at Knoxville (July 19) and their final Jägermeister Cup match at Detroit City (July 26) to round out the month.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2025

