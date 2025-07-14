Back-To-Back Wins Keep Red Wolves in Top Four

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







RICHMOND, VA. - The Red Wolves pick up their second consecutive win after shutting out host Richmond Kickers to remain fourth in the league table and move just six points back from the top spot.

Both teams started the match strong as both sides were able to create chances just minutes in. Chattanooga nearly tallied the game's first goal as Omar Hernandez just missed the target after a ball was slotted back to him just outside the eighteen-yard box. Richmond responded just minutes later with a shot that hit the outside of the post.

The remaining time of the first half would be relatively quiet as goal scoring opportunities were hard to come by until Chattanooga almost had the breakthrough just before halftime. Joshua Ramos danced his way into the opponents eighteen-yard box and delivered a chipped ball that found another Red Wolves player which was headed off the crossbar. The rebound then found striker Pedro Hernandez just beyond the six-yard box, but Hernandez was unable to get over the ball as it would be sent over the goal. The two sides would enter halftime level on terms.

Chattanooga tallied the game's first goal in the 68' minute after Matthew Bentley drew a penalty kick for the visiting side. Bentley stepped up to the mark calmly and placed the ball right down the middle to beat the Kickers keeper. The Red Wolves recorded their second goal of the game after making it difficult for Richmond to clear the ball out. Chattanooga was able to keep the ball in their attacking half after a clear attempt from Richmond was headed back up then flicked on by Red Wolves players. Substitute Aaron Lombardi picked up the third ball off the flick and drove forward right towards the goal. Lombardi advanced into the opponents eighteen-yard box and was able to get the defender off balance cutting the ball back onto his right foot creating enough space to get a strike off. Lombardi's strike found the back of the net for a two-goal cushion giving him his first goal of the season with the Red Wolves.

Chattanooga held Richmond to just one shot on target in the game and would go one to register the team's fifth shutout of the season. The Red Wolves have their sights set on a third straight victory as the team prepares to face Texoma FC in their first ever match at CHI Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. Following that game the Red Wolves be back at home Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. to play league leaders Spokane Velocity FC.

