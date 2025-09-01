Another Clean Sheet, Another Point: Red Wolves Remain League One Leaders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Red Wolves pick up a crucial point at home and move three points ahead Spokane Velocity FC to remain atop League One after a goalless draw at CHI Memorial Stadium.

Jason Smith, the club's all-time leader in shutouts produced his ninth clean sheet of the season on Saturday night which is the most in the league thus far.

Smith had to make a save early on as AV Alta tried to test him from range but would be a relatively comfortable save for Smith. The best chances in the first half would be from set pieces as Chattanooga earned a corner near the end of the first half that was whipped in dangerously inside the six-yard box but would go out of bounds untouched. Just minutes later, the Red Wolves won a free kick on the corner of the eighteen on the left-hand side that would be taken by Omar Hernandez. Hernandez bent it around the two defenders in the wall skipping the ball just before the goal forcing the visiting keeper to make a save.

Chattanooga would end the first half creating opportunities and would come out in the second half picking up right where they left off. Hernandez was involved again delivering a cross to Matthew Bentley that was redirected wide. Later on, Hernandez had a shot with his weak foot inside the box but unfortunately could not hit the target.

The Red Wolves best scoring opportunity would come late as substitute Pedro Hernadez nearly put Chattanooga in front just before stoppage time. Hernandez had a brilliant touch inside the box after and struck it off the half volley just missing the target high.

Smith would be called into action later on as AV Alta had its sights on leaving Chattanooga with three points. After conceding a free kick from about thirty-five yards out, Smith came up with a big time save after the ball was dipped and would take a bounce right before reaching the goal. Smith would push it away for a corner and Chattanooga would collect a point and its third consecutive shutout.

The Red Wolves also push its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games! Chattanooga closes out the month of August unbeaten and will start of September at CHI Memorial versus Charlotte Independence who currently sit fifth in the table.

