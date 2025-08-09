Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Both teams will feel good even despite the wear on their legs from midweek fixtures; each club ran out 2-1 victors on Wednesday, albeit each against clubs below the playoff line. Union Omaha used that win to springboard off the bottom of the table and all the way to 10th, with an opportunity to stick themselves right into the playoff race with another win here. They'll have a little extra help as well; young winger Benjamin Barjolo has just been loaned in from USL Championship club Orange County SC. Barjolo has 21 appearances for OCSC after joining from Atlanta United's academy, and will add an element of dynamism to the Owls' attack.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

Chattanooga has undergone a massive turnover for this season, with 15 players departing over the winter. Those players carried an average age of 27, though, while those brought in to replace them have an average age of 23.5. Only one of those new recruits is even 27 or older; Aaron Lombardi, a 29 year-old left back. The result? Well, their head coach/technical director Scott Mackenzie just saw his contract extended right before winning July Coach of the Month, and the team now sits at the top of the league after not having lost since late June. Strikers Matthew Bentley and Pedro Hernandez each have six goals on the season as they've powered the club to the best start to a year in franchise history. In short, it's a very different challenge than the last time the Owls faced the Red Wolves, back in July 2024.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT

This is our yearly Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Centris! Pre-match, you can catch a live mariachi performance on the concourse. We will also have consulates out at the match, with members of the consulates from Mexico and Guatemala being interviewed. With plenty of table displays from local organizations supporting the Hispanic community as well, there's plenty to do and see even outside of the action on the pitch!

UNIFIED SERIES

Tonight also marks the finale of our 2025 Special Olympics Unified Series, presented by Leonard Management. The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team, and we're extremely proud to continue the initiative this season.

Directly after tonight's match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Union Omaha's Unified team will square off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, so please stick around and support your Unified Owls!

TEXT TICKETING

This week, we are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 3:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCHA







