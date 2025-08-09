Zakowski's Stoppage-Time Stunner Lifts Triumph in 9-Goal Thriller

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Greenville Triumph clawed out a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Independence in a wild night of attacking soccer at American Legion Memorial Stadium. With the win, Greenville jumps to seventh in the USL League One standings, just above the playoff contention line with a 6-8-5 overall record.

Chevone Marsh opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, finishing a slick give-and-go with Rodrigo Robles. But the hosts struck back quickly-Christian Chaney converted a penalty in the 28th minute, and Jon Bakero followed two minutes later to give Charlotte the lead.

Just before halftime, Marsh struck again, capitalizing on a turnover and combining with Toby Simmons to level the match at 2-2. The Jamaican forward completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, only for Chaney to equalize again four minutes later with his second penalty of the match. Rafael Jauregui's header in the 59th minute pushed Charlotte ahead 4-3.

Greenville's Pascal Corvino leveled in the 68th with a confident strike before the Jacks went down to 10 men in the 74th minute. With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Ben Zakowski came off the bench and smashed home Tyler Polak's stoppage-time cross to snatch all three points for the Triumph.

The win marks Greenville's most prolific attacking performance of the season-and one of the most memorable in club history.







