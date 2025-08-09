Forward Madison FC Draw with One Knoxville SC at Home

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match started fiery with both teams bringing the energy from the opening whistle. Knoxville won an extremely dangerous free kick in the 8' at the top of the box that the Mingo's wall was able to thwart. Forward defender, Jake Crull, was booked in the 14' as the defense had to find a way to shut down an attacking Knox side. The 'Gos saw their first shot on frame in the 19' off the boot of forward, Lucca Dourado, but it was a comfortable save for Knox keeper, Lewis. Forward's Nazeem Bartman had an incredible rip in the 23' that sailed just over the top corner of the frame. Nico Brown took a chance on himself in the 25' that also went just over the cross bar. Forward continued to apply the pressure, winning a corner in the 27', but they weren't able to convert. In the 28' Gebhard took a shot from an insane angle that looked like it was finding the back of the net but pushed just wide. In the 29', Gebhard took another rip but it was blocked by Knoxville. Bartman had another strike in the 36' that deflected out for another FMFC corner, but the Mingos weren't able to make anything from it. Defender, Michael Chilaka, put on an incredible defensive performance in the first half, doing everything he could to keep Knox from breaking through. However, Knox was able to break the deadlock in the 40' with a goal from Diene that sent the Mingos into the locker room down 1-0 at the break.

The Mingos entered the second half with renewed spirit. Michael Chilaka served up a beautiful ball in the 50' that Derek Gebhard buried to bring the 'Gos level. Forward kept on the attack applying constant pressure and maintaining the majority of possession. Despite their efforts on offense, it was Knox who found the next goal in the 65' from Haugli. FMFC keeper, Bernd Schipmann, made a beautiful save in the 84' to keep Forward in it. As the match inched closer to the final whistle, FMFC found a bit of magic in stoppage when Chilaka sent a gorgeous ball into the box that Garrett McLaughlin was able to seamlessly head into the back of the net. This late equalizer saw the Mingos through to the final whistle and secured them a crucial point in a 2-2 draw tonight.

"I'm very proud of the group for fighting back both times," said Assistant Coach, Neil Hlavaty. "To go down a goal twice and be able to fight back is a very strong sign for the group"

"We fought very hard to get back into the game and we didn't quit," said Forward, Derek Gebhard. "I think what we have to do now is just keep starting the game the way we came out in the second half. Get the first goal and apply the pressure to the other team."

"Yeah I mean it's just the best fans in the league here," said Forward, Garrett McLaughlin. "I've been around and it just doesn't get any better than this. The unwavering support means a lot to us."

Goal Summary

1-0 KNX, Diene (40')

1-1 MAD, Gebhard (50')

1-2 KNX, Haugli (65')

2-2 MAD, McLaughlin (92')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Crull (14')

Yellow, MAD-Mesias (47')

Yellow, KNX - Johnson (57')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts FC Naples on August 16th at Breese Stevens Field for Green & Gold Night. Fans will have the chance to meet Packers Hall-of-Famer and all-time-leading rusher, Ahman Green. Those tickets can be purchased here as well as regular match tickets here. This match kicks off at 7pm.







