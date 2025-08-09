Los Pájaros Fall, 2-1

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







NAPLES, FL- Texoma FC (5-6-7, 21 Points) fell 2-1 to third place FC Naples (9-5-5, 32 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 23' - Ian Garrett (NAP)

Goal 45+1' - Julian Cisneros (NAP)

Substitution 45'' - Brandon McManus - ON; Phila Dlamini - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 56' - Ian Cerro (NAP)

Yellow Card 58' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 60' - Andrés Ferrín & Tyler Pasnik - ON; Ian Garrett & Ian Cerro - OFF (NAP)

Yellow Card 66' - Jake Dengler (NAP)

Substitution 68' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Reid Valentine - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 69' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Substitution 73' - Kevin O'Conner - ON; Luke Prpa - OFF (NAP)

Substitution 83' - Diego Pepi - ON; Preston Kilwien - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 86' - Marc Torrellas (NAP)

Substitution 87' - Dominick Bachstein & Tomas Ritondale - ON; Michael Glasser & Marc Torrellas - OFF (NAP)

Goal 90+1' - Luke McCormick; Asst. Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Defeat in the Sunshine State

Texoma FC ended their 5 game away stretch in defeat, losing 2-1 to fellow USL League One newcomers, FC Naples. The game started off with FC Naples on the front foot, pinning Los Pájaros back for the first 20 minutes, eventually resulting in a Naples goal. Texoma would fight back, taking 4 shots on goal. Just on the brink of halftime, a misplaced Julian Cisneros cross found its way into the back of the net, giving the home side the 2-0 lead going into the break.

Preparing for an uphill battle in the second half, Coach Forbes subbed on Brandon McManus to add an attacking edge to his side. Los Pájaros dominated the second half of the game, doubling their shots on goal from the first half (8) and having more possession than the home side. A late Luke McCormick goal in the 91st minute wasn't enough however, as Texoma would fall 2-1.

Super Subs: Part II

Tonight's match saw another substitute contribute to a Texoma FC goal. Gambian Lamin Jawneh earned his 7th goal contribution of the season, assisting Luke McCormick. Jawneh's assist moves him to second in the Texoma FC squad for most goal contributions this season, only bested by midfielder Ajmeer Spengler. Jawneh's performance follows a consistent trend of Coach Forbes' substitutes having huge impacts on the game.

USL League One, Meet Luke McCormick

This season, Texoma FC has proven nothing short of a team with superstars ready to light up USL League One. Players such as Ajmeer Spengler, Javier Garcia, and Solomon Asante have all shown their quality while playing for Los Pájaros. Someone who's ready to join those ranks is 24-year-old Luke McCormick. Despite being announced in March of this year, McCormick was not able to make his debut for the club until May, yet judging by his performances, you wouldn't think he was just joining up with the team. In just 700 minutes of league play, the Englishman has scored 4 times and added 1 assist, leading to a goal contribution in almost every other game. With 12 games still to go, Luke McCormick will be one to watch as Texoma fights for a playoff spot.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.