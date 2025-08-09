Spokane Velocity FC Achieves Its First 10 Win Season with Victory Over AV Alta FC

SPOKANE, WA - Velocity FC defeated AV Alta FC 2-0 on Saturday to secure its first 10 win season in franchise history and reclaim first place in USL League One standings.

Spokane (10-3-5) opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with midfielder Nil Vinyals knocking in a goal inside the box off a perfect pass from Shavon John-Brown. Vinyals has scored a goal in two straight matches and has three on the season.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on AV Alta FC dominating time of possession on Saturday and how important defensive organization would be.

"We knew they were going to have the ball a lot, it's their identity," said Veidman. "We had to be super organized in all lanes of the field to make sure we were able to shut them down," continued Veidman.

AV Alta FC (7-5-6) had multiple opportunities to equalize the match in the 45th minute, with a shot by defender Walmer Martinez bouncing off the crossbar. Moments later, forward Eduardo Blancas had a clean shot at goal that was deflected by Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio.

Spokane defender Lucky Opara knew that AV Alta FC would be assertive offensively and was pleased by the match's result.

"They are an aggressive team, so we needed to be ready for them," said Opara. "Tonight was great and it's always nice to play in front of our fans."

Velocity FC kept the pressure on in the second half, with defender Davíd Garcia scoring in the 51st minute off a beautiful corner kick by Vinyals to give Spokane a 2-0 lead. The goal was Garcia's first of the season.

Garcia emphasized AV Alta FC's skills on the ball and how Spokane adjusted its defense accordingly.

"They want to be a protagonist on the ball," said Garcia. "At times we had to sit lower today and I think it worked out well for us."

Spokane played excellent defense to limit AV Alta FC from executing a comeback, with a shot by Blancas in the 58th minute being their best shot on goal in the second half.

Veidman spoke on Velocity FC's offensive control in the second half and their ability to create more offensive chances.

"We started to find the spaces better than we started to create more chances and gain control," said Veidman. "Overall, we had an excellent performance."

Velocity FC has won two matches in a row for the first time since May and will look to build more momentum as the League One playoff picture comes into shape. Spokane leads all teams with 35 points, with second place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC close behind with 34. Following Saturday's win, Spokane Velocity FC will begin a three match road trip in Maine against Portland Hearts of Pine on August 17th. The match is set to kickoff at 3 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity FC's next home match, on September 7th, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







