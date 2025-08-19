Union Omaha Hires Jamie Henderson as Club's First Sporting Director

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has today announced the hiring of Jamie Henderson as the club's first ever sporting director. Henderson combines sporting experience in the Omaha area with international scouting experience in Major League Soccer, both of which will be valuable as he takes up this role with the Owls.

"I'm thrilled to return to Omaha and join Union Omaha as Sporting Director. In my conversations with Alexis, Martie, and Gary, they clearly outlined an exciting vision for the club's future. Their passion and strategic plan made it an easy decision to come on board. I'm eager to build on the club's early successes and contribute to its continued growth," said Henderson of the move.

Henderson had worked for Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer as an international scout since November 2019, conducting both live and video scouting in over five years with the club. His purview ranged from transfer targets, based on the club's philosophy and budget, to monitoring of the team's homegrown prospects in collaboration with Atlanta United's academy. He also worked in opposition scouting, helping determine opportunities for player dealings within MLS. Henderson's emphasis on collaboration with a wide range of figures, as well as having worked with international agents and external scouts, sees him bring myriad connections into his new role as sporting director for the Owls.

"Jamie brings a unique blend of sporting experience, soccer IQ and an appreciation of the importance the Omaha community plays in the success of Union Omaha," said General Manager Alexis Boulos. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Jamie back to Nebraska and reintroduce him to the soccer community as a part of our team."

Said Owner Gary Green, "As we continue to work towards our goals of winning a fourth Players' Shield and a third playoff championship, we're thrilled to welcome Jamie Henderson as our first ever sporting director. At Atlanta United, he helped build a squad capable of competing with the best clubs in North America, and we're eager for him to bring that same expertise and vision to Omaha."

Prior to his stint with Atlanta United, Henderson was the Director of Player Development at Papillion Soccer Club, overseeing the development of players from ages 8 to 18 as well as instituting a club philosophy to codify that development. At the same time, Henderson worked with Hudl to implement their video analysis software across the country, even hosting seminars to educate coaches about the Hudl and Wyscout platform.

While he was creating Individual Development Plans for Papillion players aged 16 and up, Henderson was also coaching at Bellevue West High School at both JV and varsity levels. Henderson graduated from Bellevue University, where he was a three-year captain of the men's soccer team and earned 2015 Second Team All-NSAA honors. Henderson is a native of Lincoln, England, and played youth football at Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City before attending Bellevue University.

"Over the past six years with Atlanta United, I've gained valuable experience working in the front office and learned what it takes to build a competitive team," said Henderson. "I'm excited to bring that knowledge to Omaha and contribute to Union Omaha's continued success. I'm especially looking forward to connecting with our fans, the true heartbeat of this club and community."

Union Omaha has two matches this week, first against Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, August 20th at 7:00 PM for a Pups at the Pitch night. On Saturday at 7:00 PM, newcomers AV Alta FC roll into town on Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Night. Ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.