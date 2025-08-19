Match Preview: Texoma FC vs AV Alta

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







Sherman, TX - Los Pájaros welcome fellow USL League One newcomers AV Alta to Bearcat Stadium on Wednesday, August 20 at 7:00 PM CST.

Midweek Madness Rematch

Los Pájaros face off against AV Alta for the second time this season. In their first meeting, both sides split the points, with Texoma earning its first clean sheet of the season against the California side. That result became the catalyst for Los Pájaros' impressive eight-game unbeaten streak in the league. With Texoma still pushing to cement its spot in the playoffs, a positive result heading into another busy week of matches would go a long way.

La Javineta

When 27-year-old Javier Garcia made his USL League One debut against AV Alta in May, his task was simple: keep the ball out of the net. Since then, he has recorded 35 saves in league play, including three consecutive penalty saves against Forward Madison, Charlotte Independence, and the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Garcia was named May's Player of the Month and has earned multiple selections to the USL League One Team of the Week.

Players to Watch

Teddy Baker - The Englishman has had a standout season since making his debut earlier this year. After battling for a starting spot, Baker has cemented himself in Texoma's starting XI. The midfielder provides Los Pájaros with another outlet for goals while offering key support for the players around him.

Angelo Calfo - The 27-year-old defender has made a major impact on Texoma's backline in recent matches. Calfo has given Coach Forbes' side an extra boost of confidence defensively, allowing the team to push forward with more freedom. He also steps in as another leader alongside captain Jordan Chavez and vice-captain Preston Kilwien.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.