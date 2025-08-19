Hearts Unveil Community Impact Programming, Opportunities for Fan Involvement

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine are a purpose-driven club that represents all who have their hearts in Maine, and we work to deliver on that promise at every turn.

Already in our inaugural season we've created the Play it Forward program to provide soccer equipment to children in need, helped organize weekly pickup soccer matches for Portland's immigrants and asylum seekers to help them settle into their new home, and launched a program to help develop the next generation of sports journalists.

Now, we are excited to unveil our new Impact Programming page to showcase the ways in which we are using soccer as a force for good in the city and state we call home, and also to offer fans the opportunity to join us so that together we can make a difference in Maine and beyond.

As new initiatives are launched they will be highlighted on the page, and examples of our current programming include:

Portland Soccer Project

Hearts' after school program uses soccer as a tool for working on conflict resolution, self-regulation, and leadership skills. Students are empowered to take ownership of sessions, and emphasize the importance of being a good teammate-all while experiencing the joy and health benefits of playing soccer. Forty fourth- and fifth-graders participated in the program at East End Community School this spring, and were even joined one evening by Hearts players Mikey Lopez, Mickey Reilly, Azaad Liadi, and Natty James.

Community Ticketing Program

The Community Ticketing Program ensures all fans, regardless of their backgrounds or financial situations, have the opportunity to join us at 'Fitzy' during our inaugural season.

Over the course of the season, 1,400 tickets are being distributed to the City of Portland's Office

of Economic Opportunity, Portland Public Schools, local youth soccer organizations, the Portland Housing Authority, and MaineHealth for those organizations to distribute to in-need members of their respective communities as they see fit.

In addition, select fans who receive tickets through the Program and who are also making a positive difference in their own communities are honored on the field prior to kickoff at each home match, joining the teams for the coin toss as the Community Captain.

Building soccer pitches

Hearts helped facilitate the creation of a futsal court in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood in 2021, and the club intends that to just be the beginning. We are making an express commitment to help create healthier and more cohesive communities through sport, and plans are underway to create additional pitches throughout the state.

The full breadth and depth of our Impact Programming, including a link for fans who wish to give their time, share their skills, or make a donation to help us build a stronger, more inclusive Maine can be found on the Portland Hearts of Pine website.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.