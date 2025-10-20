Know Before You Go: October 21 Match

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Date: Tuesday, October 21

Gates open: 5:00 PM ET

Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on ESPN+

Opponent: Spokane Velocity

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 5:00 PM

Kickoff: 6:30 PM

Gates are open at 5:00 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on Spokane Velocity-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive by 5:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

New England Cancer Specialists

Our friends at New England Cancer Specialists will be located in right by the Rustic Taps Terrace near Gate B. Stop by to learn more about the medical care and emotional support they provide for patients!

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee

2. Meet on the Street

3. Eighty 8 Donuts

4. Cheese the Day

5. PB & ME

6. Alabama BBQ

7. VY BÁNH MÌ

8. Empanada Club

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

12. Bike Brûlée

COMMUNITY

A. n/a

B. n/a

C. New England Cancer Specialists

D. n/a

*Please note all locations subject to change

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

We're excited to offer a sustainable way to get to the match-one that's good for you, and the planet!

Here's how it works: ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for Hearts of Pine bike signage and metal racks across from Gate A, on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). The bike area is located outside the stadium, before you enter. Please note the racks are not monitored, so we recommend bringing your own bike lock.

By choosing active transportation, you're helping reduce our collective carbon footprint-and making matchday more connected and sustainable. It's an easy, fun way to get to the stadium!

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.

GET TO KNOW SPOKEANE VELOCITY

Hearts of Pine host Spokane Velocity on Tuesday in a makeup matchup originally scheduled for August. The last time these teams met, in April on the road, the game ended in a draw, and Hearts are looking to get one step closer to a win this time around. Back on home turf at Fitzy, Hearts will aim to turn the tables under the lights in front of their supporters, seizing the opportunity to secure a key result and keep their momentum rolling.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.