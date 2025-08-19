Match Preview: Doubleheader at City

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

A Soccer Doubleheader: The Richmond Kickers (4-10-5, 17 pts) are set to host One Knoxville on Wednesday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 23. Both are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. The clubs have tried twice now to play their first matchup of the season at Knoxville. With weather impeding both matches, the two teams will play the first and second legs of their season series here at City in the closest thing professional soccer has to a double header. One Knox currently holds fourth in the USL League One ranking with a 8-2-7 record and 31 points. The Kickers will look to earn three points this Wednesday and follow it up with three more on Saturday in front of their home crowd.

"The plan is just to handle it one game at a time. It starts tomorrow night at City, nice little double header, both with Knoxville. It'll be nice to have the support here - especially after the travel to get out there and back," midfielder and Captain Dakota Barnathan said. "We're looking forward to it. It starts Wednesday night, we know what's at stake and we've just got to go after it. Having people out at City, it's the best stadium in the country and in the league and having our fans support just gives us that extra step to go get it."

Next Home Match: This week's doubleheader kicks off with Bonus Match on Wednesday. Since it's a bonus home match, we've added a bonus level to the 3, 4, 5 Happy Hour. Enjoy the 3, 4, 5, 6 Happy Hour with $3 12 oz Bud Light, $4 12 oz Heineken, $5 6.4 oz Barefoot Wine, and as a bonus, $6 Bingo Free Space pints only at the Bingo Tent on the concourse! Then, Saturday is our Open Cup 30th Anniversary Celebration!! Take it back to the 90s with us! Enjoy the Feels like '95 Happy Hour with $1.95 12oz Bud Light. Help us to celebrate Legends from the 1995 Open Cup Championship team at half time and enter into our Throwback raffle featuring a 2025 Cup Kit, a 1995 logo T-shirt and hat, and 4 tickets to our Sept. 17 match. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. for both matches. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Dates: August 20, 2025, Saturday 23, 2025

Kickoffs: 7 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Wednesday Promotion: Bonus Match!

Saturday Promotion: Open Cup 30th Anniversary Celebration

Broadcast TV: ESPN+







