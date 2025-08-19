Cabral, Tunbridge Named to Team of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielders Gabriel Cabral and Mason Tunbridge have earned national recognition across USL League One after a road 3-2 victory against the Richmond Kickers. Both players were named to League One Team of the Week after their impressive goals in this past Saturday night's match.

Tunbridge secured his fifth Team of the Week appearance after opening the scoring in the 19th minute. The English midfielder was taken down inside the box, allowing him to convert a penalty into Tormenta's first goal of the night. This impressive strike marked Tunbridge's 11th goal of 2025.

Cabral celebrates his first-ever Team of the Week honor after slipping the ball into the back of the net in the 31st minute with an assist from forward Yaniv Bazini. This was the Brazilian's first league goal of the regular season and his second overall.

Tormenta FC continues its last leg on the road stretch this Saturday, August 23, against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Ibis will then return home for a highly anticipated rematch against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.







