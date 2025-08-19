Knoxville Looks to Continue to Climb Standings in First Clash with Richmond

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC is traveling to Richmond, Virginia, for back-to-back games against the Kickers. One Knox faces Richmond on Wednesday, Aug. 20, as the first of four games in two weeks. Fans unable to make the trip north can watch live on ESPN+.

Wednesday's game was originally meant to be played in Knoxville on Aug. 13, but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

Knoxville is coming off a 1-0 win against Union Omaha. Charlotte Independence also won their last match 1-0, and is still tied with One Knox for 4th place in USL League One

Richmond's recent form tells a different story. The Kickers have dropped four of their last five matches and sit 13th in the 14-team league. Despite the struggles, Richmond has two of the league's top 10 goal scorers, and its goalkeeper ranks third in saves.

Saves can be a deceptive stat - they mean the keeper is stopping shots, but they also indicate opponents are generating plenty of chances. Richmond has conceded the fourth-most goals in League One this season.

One Knox is evolving into a more balanced team. Once defined by its strong defense, the club has averaged 13 shots per game in August, nearly three more than its average entering the month.

Knoxville will play Richmond again on Saturday, Aug. 23. Two wins this week against a team in the league's bottom half could prove crucial down the stretch. Following the road trip to Richmond, Knoxville returns home to face FC Naples and Spokane Velocity FC, two of the top three teams.

But before Knoxville can think about the future, they have to focus on Richmond.

"The most important thing we have to do is just look at it one game at a time," said Jordan Skelton after the win against Union Omaha. "It's so easy to think we got Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, and it can easily go to looking at this from a global view, but you have to stay micro."







