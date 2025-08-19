FC Naples Earns Hard-Fought Point on the Road against Forward Madison

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples battled to a gritty 0-0 draw against Forward Madison on Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field, securing a valuable point in the final stretch of the USL League One season.

Anchored by a standout performance from captain and goalkeeper #1 Edward Delgado, who recorded four saves en route to his fifth clean sheet of the season, Naples showcased their growing defensive strength. The back line, led by #25 Jake Dengler and #2 Brecc Evans, frustrated Madison's attack throughout the night with timely tackles and disciplined positioning.

In attack, Naples looked dangerous on the counter, creating 17 touches inside the opposition box. #9 Karsen Henderlong and #21 Marc Torrellas each tallied multiple attempts, while #22 Luka Prpa and #4 Max Glasser provided key service in the final third. Though the breakthrough didn't come, Naples once again demonstrated their ability to grind out results in tough environments.

"Madison is a difficult opponent to play, especially at their home field. We anticipated it would be a tightly contested defensive match. Earning a point on the road is always valuable, and I'm pleased with the resiliency we showed to keep a shutout. It was another important step forward for us defensively," said Head Coach Matt Poland.

The draw keeps FC Naples in third place in the USL League One standings, keeping the club firmly in playoff contention. With just a few matches remaining, every point is crucial in the race to secure a top-eight finish.

August 27 - Away against One Knoxville

FC Naples is back on the road on Wednesday, August 27, when they face One Knoxville in another critical League One showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and supporters can watch live on ESPN+.

August 30 - Home against Westchester SC

The club then returns home on Saturday, August 30, for a crucial showdown against Westchester SC at 7:00 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. With the playoff race heating up, FC Naples is calling on the community to rally behind the team from home as they continue their historic playoff push. Strong fan support will be vital in helping FC Naples secure their first postseason appearance.

FC Naples looks forward to packing the stands with the energy and support of Southwest Florida fans. Tickets start at $11 and are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







