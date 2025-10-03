Union Omaha Offers Free Tickets to Federal Employees for 10/5 Match

To Our Federal Employees,

From Medicare support to Offutt Air Force Base, the impact of this government shutdown is wide-ranging and harsh. Our great state alone has over 17,000 federal workers, with 10,000+ in Omaha, and many are now facing furloughs or even layoffs in the face of such unrest. It is you who uphold our community and our nation at large, and you who are feeling the brunt of the turmoil happening right now.

As such, we want to celebrate those who represent the #OneMeansAll mentality by putting their work and their passion into our country. The first 150 federal employees to fill out this form can claim a free ticket.

These tickets will be issued on matchday at the Will Call window near Werner Park's Gate 1, or tomorrow, October 3rd, from 12-5pm. A valid form of ID is required for pickup. Children under 12 years old will also receive free tickets as long as you include in the form the number of children who will be accompanying you. Additional family members of these employees will be able to purchase tickets at a discounted price of $10. There will also be $3 snack items available at concessions to further aid in providing an affordable afternoon at Werner Park. This ticketing offer will close at 11:59pm central on Saturday, October 4th.

We thank all of you for your dedication to the community, and for all you have done to build and uphold us all. Bring your ID, bring the noise, and we'll bring the fun.







