Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Westchester SC

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC in action

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC in action(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC remains at home this Friday, Oct. 3, looking to extend its winning streak at 7 p.m. The South Georgia squad will host Westchester SC for Oktoberfest Night presented by Vision Source at Tormenta Stadium.

The first 100 fans will receive a Tormenta FC beer coaster. Boro The Hatchet Axe Throwing will also be present at the match, and the first 20 fans to visit the truck get five complimentary throws. Supporters 21 years old and older can enjoy $4 Boston Lagers all night while supplies last.

Tormenta goes into this match off a 4-2 win over the Richmond Kickers. Forwards Yaniv Bazini, Niall Reid-Stephen and Taylor Gray helped secure Tormenta's first-ever five-game winning streak in the club's professional era. Bazini scored the opening goal after winning the ball off a Richmond defender. Reid-Stephen doubled Tormenta's lead in the 20th minute and later assisted forward Taylor Gray's first goal of the season. The Barbadian sealed the win with another goal in the 76th minute. Reid-Stephens was named League One Player of the Week after this performance, where he recorded a brace and an assist.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs this season, with the last result being a 3-3 draw. Tormenta midfielder Mason Tunbridge struck the opening goal. Westchester later took the lead, but shortly after, Bazini leveled the match, followed by Tunbridge giving South Georgia the lead again. Westchester leveled the match in the second half stoppage, ultimately sharing the points.

Barbadian forward Reid-Stephen has proven to be a standout player for Tormenta, earning five Team of the Week appearances so far this season. Reid-Stephen has made 23 appearances for the club and leads the team with ten goals and 36 shots. The Barbadian International also falls in fourth place in the league standings for goals, just four goals off from the top. Throughout the season, Reid-Stephen has maintained a passing accuracy of just over 80%.

Westchester heads into this match coming off a 1-0 loss against Forward Madison FC. The soccer club currently sits in last place in the USL league standings, eliminated from the playoffs. Despite this, Westchester's forward Juan Carlos Obregón Jr currently leads the league with the most goals scored. Obregón Jr has achieved 14 goals in his 25 appearances for Westchester.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium. Fans won't want to miss a fun-filled night of giveaways, drink specials and axe-throwing. Tormenta will travel for their next two matches against Spokane Velocity FC and Greenville Triumph SC. The South Georgia squad's last match of the regular season will be at home, Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. ET against Texoma FC.

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from October 2, 2025

Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Westchester SC - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.