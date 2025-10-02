Reid-Stephen Nominated for September Player of the Month Across League One

Published on October 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month for September. The Barbadian international accumulated a total of 341 minutes played in the month of September, achieving three goals and four assists. Fans can voted for Reid-Stephen here.

Reid-Stephen started out the month scoring against One Knoxville SC, securing all three points for Tormenta. The Barbadian forward only kept going from there, recording three assists across Tormenta's next two matches. One against Greenville Triumph and two against AV Alta. Closing out September, Reid-Stephen had a standout performance against Richmond Kickers, where he scored a brace and tallied another assist.

Reid-Stephen earned two USL League One Team of the Week honors this month and was named Player of the Week after his performance against the Richmond Kickers. Reid-Stephen has made 23 appearances for the club and leads the team with ten goals and 36 shots. Throughout the season, Reid-Stephen has maintained a passing accuracy of just over 80%. The Barbadian International also falls in fourth place in the league standings for goals, just four goals off the golden boot.

The South Georgia squad looks ahead to their next match on Friday, Oct. 3, hosting Westchester SC for Oktoberfest Night presented by Vision Source. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium. Fans won't want to miss a fun-filled night of giveaways, drink specials and axe-throwing. Tormenta will travel for their next two matches against Spokane Velocity FC and Greenville Triumph SC. The South Georgia squad's last match of the regular season will be at home, Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. ET against Texoma FC.

