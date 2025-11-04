Union Omaha Announces Vincenzo Candela as Head Coach

Published on November 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today that Vincenzo Candela has been officially named as the third head coach in club history.

Candela took over as interim head coach on July 9th, following the transfer of former head coach Dominic Casciato to Tampa Bay Rowdies. A former USL League One Players' Shield winner with Richmond Kickers in 2022, Candela brought a players' eye to management and continuity in the locker room.

Since his debut at the helm of the Owls, a gutsy and rain-soaked 2-1 win at Charlotte Independence, Candela led Union Omaha to a 10-4-5 record (win-loss-draw) in the USL League One regular season. That 1.84 points-per-game rate ranked second in the league over that time span, with the team catapulting off the bottom of the table and into playoffs on a scorching 12-match unbeaten streak from August 17th through the end of the regular season.

"Vincenzo has been everything we look for in a Union Omaha coach," said sporting director Jamie Henderson. "He's earned the respect of the players with the way he leads on the field and the trust of the community with the way he carries himself off it. Under his guidance, the team has played an exciting, attacking brand of football, brave in possession, creative in the final third, and full of energy. The impact he's made in such a short time speaks for itself, and we're proud to have him continue leading this group into the next chapter."

Under Candela's guidance, young players have blossomed. Academy product Mark Bronnik scored five goals in 826 minutes under Candela, while consistently being highlighted as one of the league's rising stars. Sergio Ors Navarro, in his first professional season, scored ten goals to lead the club-eight under Candela-and was named USL League One's Player of the Month for September. Mixed with the veteran presence of players like Prosper Kasim (five goal contributions under Candela) and Dion Acoff (who recently reached 100 appearances for the club), the Owls have soared while playing the club's typically attacking, free-flowing brand of football.

Candela initially joined Union Omaha in January 2024 after his ten-year playing career ended. He immediately became a key member of Casciato's staff, with a wide range of responsibilities that included coordinating the team's lethal set-piece routines; in 2024, the title-winning Union Omaha side led USL League One with 17 goals from dead ball situations. Prior to that, he made 144 professional appearances across three continents, with stops in Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and his native Colombia before moving stateside for the second half of his career. Candela concurrently spent six years coaching at academy and youth levels in Colombia and the U.S. before his time with the Owls.

Said Candela, "First and foremost, I want to thank Gary and all the rest of the ownership group; Martie, Alexis and Jamie for the support and confidence to lead this fantastic organization into an exciting new chapter. It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to not only to lead but try to continue to show why Union Omaha is an exemplary organization in the USL.

"Lastly, I want to thank all of the players and staff for their hard work and commitment in the second half of this 2025 season. The trust and acceptance of new ideas from a young coach is why this group will always have a special place in my heart."

2026 season ticket renewals are available now for current Union Omaha season ticket members. On Thursday, November 13th, season ticket sales will open to the public as the Owls flock downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season. Fans can call 402-884-8052 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.