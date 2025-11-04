Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Pioneer League's Rocky Mountain Vibes ceased operations, United Soccer League One expansion team Athletic Club Boise named Nate Miller as their head coach, and the Greensboro Gargoyles won their first ECHL game.

Highlights from this week come from the Pioneer League, United Soccer League One, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, ECHL, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

Colorado will have no Pioneer League baseball teams next season after the Rocky Mountain Vibes became the third and final team to leave the state. The Pioneer League confirmed the Vibes ownership group will not operate the team in Colorado Springs anymore, citing financial concerns and travel costs.

Carolina League

Former RiverDogs manager Blake Butera, who guided the team to league titles in 2021 and 2022, has been hired as the manager of the Washington Nationals. At 33, Butera is set to become the youngest MLB manager since 1972. Butera is the third former RiverDogs skipper to land a Major League managing job, joining Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays, 2019-2022) and Carlos Mendoza (Mets, 2024-present). Former Rainbows manager Dave Trembley went on to manage the Orioles (2007-2010). Former RiverDogs players Rocco Baldelli (Twins, 2018-2025) and Matt Quatraro (Royals, 2023-present) also went on to manage after their time in the Lowcountry. In his two seasons at the helm in Charleston, Butera racked up a record of 170-82 - the best record of any team in Minor League Baseball in that span. The team's 88-44 record in 2022 led the Minors in winning percentage (.667) and set a franchise wins record.

South Atlantic League

Craig Albernaz, the manager of the 2017 New York-Penn League Champion Hudson Valley Renegades, has been named the manager of the Baltimore Orioles. He becomes the third former Renegades manager to become the manager of a Major League Baseball team. Albernaz began his coaching career in 2015 in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, and served as the Hitting Coach of the Renegades in 2016 under the late manager Tim Parenton. His first managerial position came in 2017, when he was named the manager of the Renegades, guiding the team to a 44-32 (.579) regular season record and a Wild Card berth into the New York-Penn League playoffs. Albernaz has the fourth-best winning percentage of any manager during the Renegades affiliation with the Rays.

SOCCER

United Soccer League One

Athletic Club Boise announced the appointment of Nate Miller as the club's head coach, joining from Real Salt Lake, where he served as an assistant coach on the first-team technical staff . Miller, widely respected for his leadership, tactical insight, and player development track record, will lead Athletic Club Boise into its inaugural USL League One season in 2026. A proven coach across the American soccer landscape, Miller has held leadership roles in Major League Soccer (MLS), the USL Championship, and collegiate soccer. Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, he was head coach of San Diego Loyal SC, guiding the club to a 16-9-9 record and a USL Championship playoff berth in 2023. He previously led Lansing Ignite to a second-place finish in USL League One's inaugural season and an appearance in the playoffs. Miller began his coaching career at the collegiate level with Spring Arbor University, where he posted an 82-33-14 record and earned conference Coach of the Year honors. Known for an attack-minded, high-intensity style of soccer, Miller emphasizes proactive play, relentless team effort, and a clear identity built on connection and purpose.

Nate Miller shares his vision, culture and why Boise is the perfect place to build a new soccer legacy in an exclusive interview with KTVB's Austin Parr.

USL League One - All Goals of the Quarterfinals

Major League Soccer

Denis Bouanga brace lift LAFC to knockout victory!

National Women's Soccer League

Denver Summit FC announced that the club will play its inaugural home match of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season on Saturday, March 28 at Noon pm MT at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets for "The Kickoff" will go on-sale on Wednesday, Nov. 12 and can be purchased on www.denversummitfc.com. Denver Summit FC's opponent for "The Kickoff" will be announced at a later date. "This will be an unforgettable moment for our club, our players, our city and our fans," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "We're honored to play our first home match and host "The Kickoff" in such an iconic stadium. We're grateful to the community for the incredible support to help us reach this moment."

USL Championship

All Goals of the Conference Quarterfinals

MLS NEXT Pro<p>The road to MLS NEXT Pro Cup takes another dramatic turn in the Conference Semifinals of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Relive the best moments from all of the matches!<p><div class="videoWrapper"> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gqKF33DKGXc?si/URddFBAauztFf1" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Greensboro Gargoyles used a third-period equalizer to fuel a comeback win, defeating the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivières Lions 2-1 in a shootout to secure the first victory in franchise history. Greensboro also became the first team this season to beat the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron. "It's finally a relief," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "The guys stuck with it. We were down all night until the third period. That first shift, the guys went out there and got it back. Kudos to them for sticking with it and competing, the hard work finally paid off."

David Gagnon scores, and Connor Ungar makes the save to secure the first win in franchise history!

The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former ECHL player and coach, and 2010 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee Cam Brown, who passed away at the age of 56. At the time of his retirement, he was the ECHL's all-time leader in games played (789) and penalty minutes (2,425), and still ranks fourth and second on the respective lists. He totaled 499 points (206g-293) while suiting up with Columbus (Chill), Erie, Baton Rouge and Gwinnett over 13 seasons from 1991-2006. Brown spent the 2002-03 season as head coach for Baton Rouge, before returning to the ice as a player for three additional seasons with Gwinnett, highlighted by leading the Gladiators to the 2006 Kelly Cup Finals.

Western Hockey League

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Max Curran certainly had himself a week as the Oil Kings won three straight games. The 19-year-old has been named the WHL's Player of the Week after his performance that saw him score three goals and add seven assists for 10 points across the Oil Kings three wins this week.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays - October 28th, 2025

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Division Semi-Finals 2025

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA players' association, joins NBC News Daily to address the news that the union agreed to extend its current contract with the league for 30 days. She said the players are more determined than ever to reach a "transformational" deal that reflects their impact on the league. The union is pushing to replace the current fixed salary system with a new model tied to revenue.

NBA G League

The Rip City Remix have acquired the returning player rights to Dillon Jones, who was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft on Saturday. In exchange, the Remix have sent the returning player rights to Will Richardson, along with a 2026 first-round NBA G League Draft pick (from RGV via OSC) and a 2027 NBA G League first-round pick to the South Bay Lakers. Jones was selected No. 26 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and appeared in 54 games last season for the 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. In 23 games while on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Most recently, the Weber State product appeared in three preseason games for the Washington Wizards, averaging 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 11 minutes. He also earned 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on average while playing on the Wizards' NBA 2k26 Summer League roster.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The NLL Friday Night on TSN game on February 14 will mean that much more to a member of the Thunderbirds' organization. Maki Jenner, Thunderbirds Communications Manager and Broadcaster, will become the first woman in National Lacrosse League History to be the Play-by-Play announcer for a game. "It's an incredible honour to be the first woman to call play-by-play for an NLL game. I'm so thankful to TSN, the NLL, and the Halifax Thunderbirds for believing in me and giving me this platform," Jenner said. "My hope is that moments like this inspire and continue to open doors for more women in sport." It's not the first time that Jenner has made history as a broadcaster in the lacrosse world. Last season, she joined Pete Dalliday as the Analyst for the Thunderbirds' game against Albany, making her the first female in league history to work a game in that role. Jenner also became the first woman in the history of the Western Lacrosse Association to do Play-by-Play, accomplishing the feat back in 2022.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) is excited to announce its official schedule for the 2026 regular season, set to begin on January 8 and continue through May 3. Volleyball fans across the country can be ready for high-energy and top-level action as MLV teams compete for the league's third championship. MLV will once again have eight teams take the court - with a 112 regular season contests overall. Each team will have 28 matches on its schedule - 14 home and 14 on the road - facing each league squad four times in 2026. The opening weekend of volleyball excitement will take place from January 8-11, led off by Columbus traveling to Atlanta and San Diego making its way to Omaha. Defending league champion Orlando will celebrate its title winning season on Friday, January 9 when the Valkyries host Grand Rapids. On Saturday, the newest MLV squad - the Dallas Pulse - opens its first campaign at home versus last year's league runner-up, the Indy Ignite.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Justin Burnett was an immediate impact in his first season with the Minnesota Wind Chill, helping the team to their second title game appearance in as many seasons







