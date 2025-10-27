ECHL Mourns Loss of Hall of Fame Member Cam Brown
Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former ECHL player and coach, and 2010 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee Cam Brown, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 56.
At the time of his retirement, he was the ECHL's all-time leader in games played (789) and penalty minutes (2,425), and still ranks fourth and second on the respective lists. He totaled 499 points (206g-293) while suiting up with Columbus (Chill), Erie, Baton Rouge and Gwinnett over 13 seasons from 1991-2006. Brown spent the 2002-03 season as head coach for Baton Rouge, before returning to the ice as a player for three additional seasons with Gwinnett, highlighted by leading the Gladiators to the 2006 Kelly Cup Finals.
Brown skated in one National Hockey League game during his career, recording seven penalty minutes with the Vancouver Canucks during the 1990-91 season. He posted 38 points (17g-21a) and 379 penalty minutes in 125 career games with Milwaukee of the International Hockey League and one assist and 58 penalty minutes in 15 career games in the American Hockey League with Hamilton, Rochester and Adirondack.
Brown is survived by his wife, Christina, and his two children, Rhyan and Logan.
