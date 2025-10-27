Braden Doyle Recalled to AHL with Chicago Wolves

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League have recalled defenseman Braden Doyle from the Greensboro Gargoyles on a professional tryout agreement. Doyle becomes the first player in the franchise's inaugural season to be called up to the AHL level.

Doyle, 23, has impressed to start his young professional career. The Lynnfield, Massachusetts native turned heads with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2025 NHL Rookie Prospect Showcase, where his skating and poise with the puck stood out among top prospects. His performance earned him an invite to the Wolves' 2025 Training Camp.

Now, after starting the season in Greensboro's inaugural lineup, Doyle earns the opportunity to take the next step and join Chicago on a PTO as the Wolves prepare for the heart of their 2025-26 AHL schedule.

The Gargoyles will head on their first road trip next weekend to face the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Riviers Lions. Don't miss any scores, news, or updates - download the Greensboro Gargoyles app or visit gargoyleshockey.com for tickets and more information.







ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.