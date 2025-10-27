Reading Jr. Royals Post 8-2-1 Record, Mite C Captures Mite Beach Bash Championship in DVHL Week 8 Play

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 8-2-1 record in Week 8 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Oct. 24-26 weekend. The Mite C Jr. Royals won the Mite Beach Bash Championship with a 3-1-0 record and 20 goals scored through four games.

"The Mite Cs being our youngest group in the program it is great to see them competing and winning so early in the season," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

Mite A Results:

~ 3-1-0 record & Championship title at 2025 Mite Beach Bash, Outscored opp. 20-9 ~

5-0 Loss vs. Philadelphia Blazers

11-3 Win vs. Pennsauken Pilots

6-4 Win vs. Hagerstown Bulldogs

3-2 Win vs. Tom's River (Championship)

Squirt B American Results:

~ 0-1-0 Record, Outscored by opp. 3-2 ~

3-2 Loss vs. Lady Patriots

Squirt A National Results:

~ 2-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 18-5 ~

7-4 Win vs. Snider Hockey

11-1 Win vs. Exton Kings

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 6-3 ~

6-3 Win vs. Exton Kings

PeeWee A American Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 7-6 ~

7-6 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

Bantam A American Results:

~ 1-0-1 Record, Outscored opp. 19-5 ~

3-2 Overtime Loss vs. Susquehanna Stampede

17-2 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

What's Upcoming:

