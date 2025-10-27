K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Etch 1st Win, Kids Take over Game Sunday

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo dramatically hits win column, preps for two Central showdowns this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play two games this week, with one at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings hit the road for a Halloween tilt with the Bloomington Bison and then return home to welcome the Indy Fuel for Kids Take Over Day at 3 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (1-5, 5-4 F/OT).

First, the K-Wings played the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, and the Heartlanders scored two goals in the first and second periods, putting the game out of reach. K-Wings rookie forward Cam Knuble notched his first professional goal in the contest.

On Saturday, the K-Wings erased a first-period deficit with three goals scored in the second period versus Iowa. The Heartlanders then scored two goals in 1:34, with the latter coming with 1:47 left in regulation to regain the lead. Kalamazoo forward Ryan Cox then stopped hearts with his second goal of the game, knotting the game up at four with 13 seconds left in the third period on a 6-on-5 advantage. The K-Wings proceeded to call game just 1:51 into OT with a wrap-around game-winning goal by forward Andre Ghantous.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at Wings Event Center this week.

Sunday, Nov. 2: Get ready for a day where the kids run the show! Kids Take Over Day with the K-Wings is coming at 3 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Sunday, our young fans are in charge - from fun in the stands to special game-day roles. After the final whistle, keep the excitement going with our first Fans Skate the Ice event of the season - just $5 for skate rentals. Don't miss this action-packed day made for kids, by kids!

NEXT WEEK!

Friday, Nov. 7: Honor the red, white, and blue and join us at 7:00 p.m. EST for our annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, as we honor & celebrate those who served at Wings Event Center. It's also a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light! The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings Camo Baseball Hat, and don't miss your chance to bid on our specialty jersey DASH auction, with all proceeds benefiting American Legion Post 257.

Sunday, Nov. 9: It's Sunday Funday done the K-Wings way! Join us at 3:00 p.m. as we face off against the Bloomington Bison for an afternoon packed with fun, family, and fast-paced hockey at Wings Event Center. Come enjoy the weekend vibes rinkside!

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 24 - Iowa vs. Kalamazoo (L, 5-1), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (0-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Iowa Heartlanders (3-1-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 5-1. K-Wings rookie Cam Knuble (1) notched his first pro goal unassisted at the 9:57 mark of the second to make it 4-1. On the goal, Knuble corralled a loose puck that redirected off the right wing boards to the top of the crease. Early in the game, Iowa tallied two first-period goals, one short-handed and another even strength at the 2:04 and 17:10 marks. The Heartlanders then notched two in the second at the thirty-two-second mark and another at the 7:43 mark. Iowa scored the final goal of the contest at the 3:34 mark of the third period. Jonathan Lemieux (0-1-0-0) made 19 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Oct. 25 - Iowa vs. Kalamazoo (W, 5-4 F/OT) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (1-2-0-0) bested the Iowa Heartlanders (3-1-1-0) in a 5-4 Orange Ice OT thriller that saw forward Nolan Walker chart four points (1g, 3a), and forward Andre Ghantous (1) notch the game-winner at Wings Event Center Saturday. Alternate captain Quinn Preston (4) won a defensive zone face-off and laced a timely pass, freeing Ghantous to skate in all alone, burying his own rebound with a wraparound goal inside the left post. Down 4-3 late in regulation, the K-Wings tied the game as Ryan Cox (2) utilized a 6-on-5 advantage and notched his second goal of the game at the 19:47 mark of the third period. Kalamazoo trailed 1-0 heading into the second period when Zach Okabe (1) knotted the game with a goal at the 59-second mark. Walker (1) then fired an unassisted missile past the goaltender from the right circle at the 4:15 mark, giving the K-Wings their first lead of the day. Iowa quickly tied the game up at two with a goal at the 4:43 mark. Cox (2) responded by notching his first goal of the game on the power play, as he striped a shot off the netminder that scooted into the left corner of the net. The Heartlanders then tallied two straight goals, one at the 17:02 mark and another on the power play at the 18:13 mark of the third period, to take the short-lived lead. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (1-1-0-0) was phenomenal in net, making 24 saves in the victory.

ON THE MOVE

October 25 - Kalamazoo signed forward Luke Morgan to a Standard Player Contract

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo's Nolan Walker charted his second-highest scoring performance of his career with four points (1g-3a) versus Iowa on Saturday.

Second-year forward Andre Ghantous scored his first career overtime game-winning goal versus Iowa on Saturday. It was also Ghantous' fifth game-winning goal of his career.

K-Wings rookie forward Cam Knuble scored his first professional goal versus Iowa on Friday.

TEAM TRENDS

N/A

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 4 - Colin Bilek, Quinn Preston, Nolan Walker

GOALS: 3 - Colin Bilek, Ryan Cox

ASSISTS: 4 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Multiple Players

PIMS: 6 - Colin Bilek

PP GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek, Ryan Cox

PP ASSISTS: 1 - *Ryan Helliwell, *Davis Pennington, Quinn Preston, Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek

GW GOALS: 1 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 9 - Colin Bilek, Zach Okabe

WINS: 1 - Hunter Vorva

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/6 (16.7 %)

This Season - 2/9 (22.2 %) | No. 12 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 5/8 (62.5%)

This Season - Last Week - 7/11 (63.6%)| No. 27 (ECHL)







ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.