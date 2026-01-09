Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Derek Daschke.
Daschke, 28, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 194-pound, Troy, MI native in his third pro season and returns to the Canucks (AHL) after scoring 8 points (5g, 3a) in 9 games played for the K-Wings this season. Daschke joined to the K-Wings after playing for Utah in the 2024-25 season, having amassed 17 goals and 39 assists in his 65 games played for the Grizzlies. Daschke has played eight games for the Canucks (AHL) this season.
Last season with Utah, Daschke took home 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team honors, finishing No. 2 in the ECHL for defensive goals scored and defensive power play goals (9) and No. 3 in defensive points scored (56).
The left-shot played five seasons of collegiate hockey (NCAA) from 2018-2023 for Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2022-23). Across his five seasons, Daschke logged 101 points (26g, 75a) in 170 games played.
Next up, the K-Wings return home for Canucks Night versus the Heartlanders (8-19-2-0), as we honor our NHL affiliate, the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, January 10 presented by Bell's! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. EST, presented by Discover Kalamazoo!
The K-Wings will hit the ice in Canucks-inspired specialty jerseys, then auction them off post-game with proceeds benefiting the South County Firefighters Association. A night of hockey, hometown pride, and a touch of the Pacific Northwest!
