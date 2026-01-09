Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies (13-14-3, 29 points, .483 point %) @ Tahoe Knight Monsters (18-12-1-2, 39 points, .591 point %)

Date: January 9, 2026 Venue: Tahoe Blue Event Center Game Time: 8:05 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324124-2026-utah-grizzlies-vs-tahoe-knight-monsters

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: January 10, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. Tahoe Blue Event Center. 8:05 pm.

Next Home Game: January 16, 2026, Kansas City at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between Utah and Tahoe. Utah has a standings point in 5 of their last 7 games. The Grizzlies have been a solid road team this season with a record of 10-7-2 away from home. It's the seventh of a nine-game road trip for the Grizzlies. Utah has 165 shots on goal in their last 4 games. Colby Enns is a +5 in his last 8 games. Danny Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 27 points (11g, 16a). Dzhaniyev is 3rd in the league with 115 shots on goal.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Utah 4 Wichita 3 (OT) - Maxim Barbashev scored two goals, including the OT game winner. Reilly Connors scored a second period goal. Connors was a +3. Evan Friesen tied the game with 29 seconds left in regulation. Kyle Keyser saved 24 of 27. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play, Wichita was 0 for 1. Utah outshot Wichita 50 to 27. Danny Dzhaniyev had 10 shots on goal.

Friday, January 2, 2026 - Utah 6 Wichita 7 (OT) - Danny Dzhaniyev and John Gelatt each scored 2 goals. Reilly Connors and Tyler Gratton each added a goal. Robbie Stucker had 1 assist and was a +3. Dominic Basse saved 31 of 38 in his Utah debut. Wichita outshot Utah 38 to 28. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, Wichita was 2 for 6. Thunder were led by 3 goals and 2 assists from Kyle Crnkovic. Michal Stinil had 1 goal and 3 assists.

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Utah 1 Wichita 6 - Colby Enns scored Utah's lone goal. Aiden Hansen Bukata and Neil Shea each had 1 assist.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is tied for third in the league with 15 goals and tied for second in game winning goals (4). Danny Dzhaniyev is third in the league in shots on goal (115). Dzhaniyev leads all rookies in points (27) and is tied for second in assists (16). Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for second among rookies with 8 power play assists and tied for 4th with 15 assists. Jack Ricketts is tied for 14th among rookies with 17 points (8g, 9a).

Player Notes

Maxim Barbashev registered his first two goal game as a pro, capped off with the overtime game winner on Dec. 31. He took a career high 6 shots at Tulsa on December 21. Barbashev scored his first multiple point game as a pro with 1 goal and 1 assist at KC on December 19. Barbashev is a +6 in his last 7 games and has 5 points (3g, 2a) in his last 6 games.

Dominic Basse made his Grizzlies and league debut on Jan. 2, saving 31 of 38.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for 4th among rookies with 15 assists and is tied for 2nd with 8 power play assists.

Reilly Connors has 5 points (3g, 2a), 15 shots and is a +3 in his last 4 games. Connors had 1 goal and 2 assists at Tulsa on Dec. 21.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads all rookies with 27 points (11g, 16a). Dzhaniyev has 2 hat tricks on the season (Oct. 30 vs Jacksonville, Dec. 21 at Tulsa). Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 8 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev had 14 points (6g, 8a) in his last 12 games. Danny is second among league rookies and third overall with 115 shots on goal.

Colby Enns is a +5 in his last 8 games.

Christophe Fillion has 2 goals in 10 games for Utah. His first pro goal was a game winner at Tulsa on Nov. 22.

Christian Felton has a point in 4 of his last 11 games.

Evan Friesen has a point in 7 of his last 9 games (5g, 4a). Friesen had 1 goal and 2 assists at Tulsa on Dec. 21. Friesen was a +6 in 10 games in December. Friesen had 7 shots in the first period on Jan. 3.

Noah Ganske had 2 assists and was a +4 at KC on Dec. 19.

John Gelatt scored 2 goals and was a +2 on Jan. 2. Gelatt has a point in 5 of his last 12 games.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 13 of 24 games this season. Gratton had 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November.

Rilen Kovacevic last played on Nov. 15 at Idaho. Kovacevic leads Utah with 37 penalty minutes.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 15 goals (tied for 3rd in the league) and is among league leaders with 4 game winning goals. Lebster led Utah with 6 goals in December. Lebster was Utah's leader in the 2025 calendar year in games (71), Goals (27), Assists (28) and shots (194).

Luke Manning (1g, 6a) has 7 points in his last 5 games. Manning has missed the last 5 games due to injury.

Jack Ricketts has a point in 15 of his last 24 games. Ricketts has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 10 games.

Luc Salem has 1 goal and 5 assists this season.

Neil Shea has a point in 16 of his last 19 games. Shea has 53 shots on goal in his last 12 games. Shea is a +7 in his last 8 games. Shea has a point in 18 of 24 games this season.

Robbie Stucker has 7 points (1g, 6a) in his last 7 games. Stucker is a +6 in his last 7 games. Stucker was a +3 on Jan. 2.

Stepan Timofeyev scored 1 goal, 3 assists and was a +4 at Tulsa on Dec. 21. Timofeyev scored 2 goals and 1 assist at Allen on December 6. Timo had 2 assists on Dec. 31. Stepan has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 12 games.

Saige Weinstein has 1 assist and 19 shots on goal this season.

Dylan Wells leads Utah with 7 wins this season.

Avery Winslow has appeared in 7 games this season and has 2 shots on goal. Winslow last played on December 6 at Allen.

Team Notes

Grizzlies have a third period goal in 12 of their last 13 games. Utah has 21 third period goals in their last 13 games. Utah scored 6 goals in the third period at Tulsa on December 21. That's the most Utah has scored in the third period of a game in team history. Utah has shutouts from 3 different goaltenders (Dylan Wells, Kyle Keyser, Kasimir Kaskisuo). The last time the Grizzlies had 3 goalies get a shutout in the same season was the 2015-16 season. It's the third time in Utah's ECHL era where they have had a season where 3 goalies each got a shutout. Utah is 36 for 43 on the penalty kill over their last 12 games. Utah is averaging 35.6 shots per game in their last 15 games (535). Utah is 5-3-1 on Saturdays this season. Utah is 9-4-1 when scoring first and 8-0-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 10-7-2 on the road this season, outscoring opponents 69 to 67. Utah is 11-2-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 12-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals.

Danny Dzhaniyev Named to All-Star Team

Utah Grizzlies forward Danny Dzhaniyev has been named to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 27 points. He is tied for second among rookies in assists (16) and is third overall and second among rookies with 115 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev is one of only two players in the league who have two hat tricks this season, October 30 vs Jacksonville and December 21 at Tulsa. He leads Utah with 8 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev is the first Grizzlies forward to make the all-star team since Caleb Herbert in 2019.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Shawn Kennedy

Kennedy has appeared in 27 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, scoring 6 goals and 15 assists in 27 games. Kennedy played at Elmira College from 2020-2024, scoring 45 goals and 54 assists. Kennedy appeared in one game with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers during the 2023-24 season. Kennedy will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies.

Recent Transactions

January 8 - Grizzlies sign forward Shawn Kennedy.

January 3 - Goaltender Dylan Wells reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL).

January 2 - Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse.

January 2 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser recalled to Colorado (AHL).

December 29 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser reassigned to Utah.

December 21 - Forward Daniel Amesbury traded to Adirondack for cash considerations.

December 19 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser recalled to Colorado (AHL).

December 19 - Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo suspended by team.

December 16 - Forward Griffin Ness was traded to Kalamazoo to complete the future considerations part of the deal when Utah acquired Luc Salem on August 19.

December 10 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser, forwards Reilly Connors and Cooper Gay were reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 10 - Grizzlies Acquire defenseman Robbie Stucker in a trade with Reading for Ty Voit.

December 9 - Grizzlies release defenseman Kabore Dunn and Forward Adam Berg.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Reilly Connors, Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Shawn Kennedy, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev,

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Luc Salem, Robbie Stucker, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Dominic Basse, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 13-14-3

Home record: 3-7-1

Road record: 10-7-2

Win percentage: .483

Standings Points: 29

Last 10: 5-4-1

Streak: 0-1-1

Goals per game: 3.27 (Tied 7th) Goals for: 98

Goals against per game: 3.50 (25th) Goals Against: 105

Shots per game: 32.83 (6th) Total Shots: 985

Shots against per game: 31.20 (20th) Total Shots: 936

Power Play: 22 for 113- 19.5 % (10th)

Penalty Kill: 80 for 99 - 80.8 % (20th)

Penalty Minutes: 298. 9.93 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 9-4-1.

Opponent Scores First: 4-10-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-3-3

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-3

Attendance per game: 3,829.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (15)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (16)

Points: Dzhaniyev (27)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+6)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Dzhaniyev (8)

Power Play Goals: Neil Shea (4)

Power Play Assists: Tyler Gratton/Aiden Hansen-Bukata (8)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (115)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (16.3 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)







