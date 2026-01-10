Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-12-4-0, 36 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners (13-10-4-1, 31 pts) on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Star Wars Night promotional game with Star Wars characters appearances and specialty Star Wars Night jerseys.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 33 of the regular season having dropped their last three games (0-1-2) but earning a point in three of their last four games (1-1-2), seven of their last nine games (5-2-2-0) and 20 of their 32 games this season (16-12-4-0). Prior to the series opener overtime loss to Maine, 4-3, Reading took three of a possible six points in a three-game series against Norfolk with a win in Reading on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1 before losses in Norfolk on Friday in overtime, 4-3, and Saturday in regulation, 5-1.

At home, the Royals have earned a point in eight-straight games (7-0-1), and have won 10 of their last 15 home games overall (10-4-1). On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 30-19. On the road, the Royals have dropped seven-straight games (0-6-1), with a win in one of their last ten road affairs (1-7-2) and six wins in their 16 road games overall (6-7-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13), points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (15).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine has opened their regular season at 13-10-4-1, 31 points through 28 games played with two wins in their previous five games out of the holiday break (2-2-1). Prior to the overtime win over Reading, the Mariners won their previous game, defeating Trois-Rivières 6-2 on Sunday, January 4th after suffering a series sweep to Adirondack with one of a possible six points earned.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (148-131-31) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.

