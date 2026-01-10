Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-12-4-0, 36 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners (13-10-4-1, 31 pts) on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Star Wars Night promotional game with Star Wars characters appearances and specialty Star Wars Night jerseys.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 33 of the regular season having dropped their last three games (0-1-2) but earning a point in three of their last four games (1-1-2), seven of their last nine games (5-2-2-0) and 20 of their 32 games this season (16-12-4-0). Prior to the series opener overtime loss to Maine, 4-3, Reading took three of a possible six points in a three-game series against Norfolk with a win in Reading on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1 before losses in Norfolk on Friday in overtime, 4-3, and Saturday in regulation, 5-1.
At home, the Royals have earned a point in eight-straight games (7-0-1), and have won 10 of their last 15 home games overall (10-4-1). On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 30-19. On the road, the Royals have dropped seven-straight games (0-6-1), with a win in one of their last ten road affairs (1-7-2) and six wins in their 16 road games overall (6-7-3).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13), points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (15).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine has opened their regular season at 13-10-4-1, 31 points through 28 games played with two wins in their previous five games out of the holiday break (2-2-1). Prior to the overtime win over Reading, the Mariners won their previous game, defeating Trois-Rivières 6-2 on Sunday, January 4th after suffering a series sweep to Adirondack with one of a possible six points earned.
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (148-131-31) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.
-
All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
-
2025-26 Season Memberships
Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2025-26 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Stack 8-Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Rush in Rapid City on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Stonewalls Indy, Rush Win Second Straight - Rapid City Rush
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC
- Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate