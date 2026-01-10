Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading

READING, PA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period for a 4-3 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Friday night at Santander Arena. Brooklyn Kalmikov netted the game-winner at 1:38 of overtime, breaking a 12-game goal-less drought.

Despite outshooting the Royals 17-9 in the opening period, the Mariners found themselves down 3-1 at the end of 20 minutes. Carson Golder's deflection goal just 1:27 into the game set the tone for a frustrating first 40 minutes. Jacob Perreault briefly tied the game, scooping up a rebound onto his backhand at 7:31, but that was answered by Royals defenseman Artem Kulakov less than a minute later. Cam Cook's goal at 15:06 had Maine trailing by two after 20.

The score remained 3-1 Royals through two periods, and Maine began its comeback midway through the third. Antonio Venuto, just acquired in a trade from Kalamazoo on Wednesday, got alone in front and beat a scrambling Keith Petruzzelli at 8:23 to pull the Mariners within a goal. Venuto had a goal and an assist in his Maine debut. Robert Cronin found the equalizer at 14:17, after Jaxon Bellamy's shot from the left circle produced a rebound in the slot.

Cronin would set up Kalmikov's winner in overtime, winning a battle behind the Reading net, and centering a pass to the Mariners second-year All-Star to complete the comeback. It was Maine's first sudden death OT victory of the season, and snapped a five-game skid in extra-time. Maine outshot Reading 46-29 in the game as Luke Cavallin made 26 saves for his 11th win of the season.

