Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Glens Falls, NY - Riding back-to-back victories, the Norfolk Admirals faced the red-hot Adirondack Thunder in the first of two weekend contests. Jumping out to a 3-0 lead, highlighted by four goals from Chase Yoder, Norfolk continued their winning ways with a 6-1 triumph over the Thunder, securing their third straight victory.

In net, Isaac Poulter was strong, stopping 25 of 26 shots in his 14th appearance of the season.

Norfolk controlled much of the opening period, generating sustained pressure and outshooting the Thunder while establishing a strong forecheck. Goaltender Isaac Poulter was sharp early, denying Thunder All-Star Brandon McManus on a breakaway to keep the game scoreless, one of multiple breakaway chances he turned aside in the frame.

The Admirals eventually broke through late in the period as Grant Hebert capitalized on Norfolk's offensive momentum, scoring his fifth goal of the season to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. The goal was set up by Kevin Conley's initial shot, followed by a pass from Brady Fleuren out front to Hebert.

Norfolk carried the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission while holding a 13-6 edge in shots on goal.

Norfolk opened the second period on the penalty kill but handled the situation with ease, turning aside the Thunder to maintain their lead. The Admirals continued to apply pressure, and four minutes into the period, Ben Zloty worked the puck down the offensive wall before finding Chase Yoder out front for a one-timer that made it 2-0. The goal marked Yoder's fourth of the season.

Just moments later, Kristof Papp extended the lead to three, finishing a rebound off an initial shot from Josh McDougall for his 10th goal of the season. The tally also gave Papp goals in six straight games.

Adirondack responded late in the period, breaking the shutout on a power-play goal from Justin Taylor with seven minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Norfolk carried a 3-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Norfolk continued to dominate in the third period, with Chase Yoder scoring on all three of the Admirals' goals. Just two minutes in, Yoder finished a loose puck behind the net for his second goal of the night, capitalizing on a shot from David Drake that bounced his way perfectly. Three minutes later, Yoder broke in on a one-on-one breakaway and went top-shelf to make it 5-1, completing his first professional hat-trick.

Later in the period, Yoder added a fourth goal on a one-timer from a feed by Ben Zloty, marking his seventh goal of the season. Despite Adirondack's late attempts to mount a comeback, Norfolk held strong and secured a convincing 6-1 victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Yoder (4 goals, +3)

2. NOR - I. Poulter (25 saves off 26 shots)

3. NOR - K. Papp (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

Next Up

The Admirals will face the same Thunder squad tomorrow night at Harding Mazzotti Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.