Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-4, on Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. A four-point performance from Matthew Brown gave Fort Wayne their second victory of the season over the Cyclones this season.

The lone goal of the first period belonged to Komets forward Anthony Petruzelli. His second of the season came at the 9:13 mark of the first period to give Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead over the Cyclones.

Fort Wayne would score two more goals in the second. Their two goals came from Lynden McCallum and Kirill Tyutyayev. McCallum scored just 11 seconds into the second, while Tyutyayev scored at the 10:19 mark of the period. The three unanswered goals would bolster the Fort Wayne lead halfway through the middle period.

Cincinnati would get one back before the period ended. Justin Portillo redirected a shot from the near wing to score his first professional goal. Portillo would make it 3-1 heading into the third period of play.

Fort Wayne would respond with a goal just 41 seconds into the third period. Tyutyayev would net his second of the game and make it another three-goal lead for the Komets. Matthew Brown would net an unassisted goal to make it 5-1 moments later.

Cincinnati would fight back, netting two of their own just 1:22 apart from each other. Nick Rhéaume scored his fifth goal of the season off a feed from Landon Sim and John Jaworski. With his assist, Sim notched his first professional point. Zack Trott would score off a rebound to make it a two-goal deficit with his sixth goal of the season.

Matt Berry would net a goal for Fort Wayne, making it 6-3 with 4:36 left in regulation. Trott would strike again and record his third multi-goal performance of the season with his seventh of the year. Fort Wayne would pot home an empty netter to ice the game.

Tommy Scarfone recorded the loss, making 32/38 saves in the road defeat. Nathan Day would make 14/18 saves and recorded his 10th win of the season.

The Cyclones will return to action tomorrow night against the Bloomington Bison at Grossinger Motors Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

