David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward David Gagnon has been recalled by Chicago to the AHL.

Gagnon receives his third call up of the 2025-26 season, where he has played in three games for the Wolves. The rookie forward made his AHL debut on November 22 in Manitoba and recorded an assist in his first trip with the Wolves.

He was recalled for a second time on December 29 before being loaned back January 3. Gagnon is tied for the Gargoyles team lead with seven goals in 23 games.

The Gargoyles remain west for two more games on Friday and Saturday, January 9-10 against the Steelheads. Both games will be 7:10 pm MST puck drops, 9:10 pm EST. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.