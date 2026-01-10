Murphy Stonewalls Indy, Rush Win Second Straight

January 9, 2026

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Connor Murphy made 46 saves on 47 shots, and Ryan Chyzowski scored a timely third-period goal as the Rapid City Rush (15-14-2) defeated the Indy Fuel (14-12-4), 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

The Fuel had the early jump in shots and possession, with the Rush recording their first shot 13 minutes into the game. However, Ryan Wagner deflected home a power play goal to open the scoring late in the first. Indy's Sahil Panwar tied the game just 27 seconds later.

The 1-1 score remained for the next period and a half. With under nine minutes remaining, Chyzowski threw a puck on net from behind the goal line. It hit the right hip of Mitchell Weeks, then bounced over the goal line to give Rapid City a 2-1 lead.

Indy earned a power play in the final two minutes but failed to score. Rasmus Ekström, who took the penalty, escaped the box, stripped Indy's defenseman of possession, then led Brett Davis to the empty net for the game-ender.

Murphy was the star of the show once again for the Rush, coming up with 46 saves after stopping 45 his last time out. In four games since the holiday break, Murphy is 3-1 with a .946 save percentage. Weeks stopped 13 out of 15 and takes the loss for Indy.

The Rush have won back-to-back games and have jumped over .500 for the season. The three-in-three continues tomorrow on First Responders Night.

Next game: Saturday, January 10 vs. Indy. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

