Ryan Chyzowski Returns to Rush, Simon Mack Called Up

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Ryan Chyzowski has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, Simon Mack was recalled to Calgary.

Chyzowski, 25, was called up to the Wranglers on February 23rd, his first AHL opportunity of the season. Chyzowski played in three games with Calgary and scored a goal in his Wranglers debut on February 25th.

The fifth-year pro from Kamloops, B.C. skated in the first 49 games with the Rush this season, and currently leads the team with 22 goals. In his five most recent ECHL games, Chyzowski has scored in four of them and had a positive plus-minus rating in all five.

Mack, 24, was assigned to the Rush on February 26th. In two weeks with Rapid City, the rookie defenseman played six games and recorded four points (2g+2a), including his first professional goal on February 28th at Tulsa.

The native of Brockville, Ont. has played 19 AHL games this season and picked up three assists. Mack turned pro after completing a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University and serving as captain last season.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.