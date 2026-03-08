ECHL Transactions - March 8

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 8, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Adrien Beradlo, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Tyler Brennan, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kevin Gursoy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brett Mirwald, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Zach Faremouth, F Acquired from Greensboro 3/7

Cincinnati:

Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Adam Kydd, F Placed on Reserve

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve

Add Adam Kydd, F Signed ECHL SPC

Greensboro:

Add David Gagnon, F Activated from Reserve

Add Blake Swetlikoff, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Deni Goure, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Delete Zach Faremouth, F Traded to Bloomington 3/7

Idaho:

Add Jack Adams, F Acquired from Orlando

Delete Kade Landry, D Traded to Orlando

Kalamazoo:

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Evan Dougherty, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Robby Drazner, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Tynan Ewart, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve 3/7

Delete Ben Raymond, F Placed on Reserve 3/7

Add Jacob Perreault, F Assigned by Providence 3/7

Norfolk:

Add Caleb Price, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Orlando:

Delete Jack Adams, F Traded to Idaho

Add Kade Landry, D Acquired from Idaho

Reading:

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Will Riedell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Alexis Gravel, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Add Nicklas Andrews, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Achiel Schlepp, F Placed on Reserve







