ECHL Transactions - March 8
Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 8, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Adrien Beradlo, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Tyler Brennan, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kevin Gursoy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Hank Crone, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brett Mirwald, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Zach Faremouth, F Acquired from Greensboro 3/7
Cincinnati:
Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Adam Kydd, F Placed on Reserve
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve
Add Adam Kydd, F Signed ECHL SPC
Greensboro:
Add David Gagnon, F Activated from Reserve
Add Blake Swetlikoff, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Deni Goure, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Delete Zach Faremouth, F Traded to Bloomington 3/7
Idaho:
Add Jack Adams, F Acquired from Orlando
Delete Kade Landry, D Traded to Orlando
Kalamazoo:
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Evan Dougherty, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Robby Drazner, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Tynan Ewart, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve 3/7
Delete Ben Raymond, F Placed on Reserve 3/7
Add Jacob Perreault, F Assigned by Providence 3/7
Norfolk:
Add Caleb Price, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Orlando:
Delete Jack Adams, F Traded to Idaho
Add Kade Landry, D Acquired from Idaho
Reading:
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Evan Nause, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Will Riedell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Amonte, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Alexis Gravel, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Beamin, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Add Nicklas Andrews, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Achiel Schlepp, F Placed on Reserve
