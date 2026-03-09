Three Points for Dion in Lions Shootout Victory

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned a 4-3 shootout victory over the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) on Sunday at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions opened the scoring early in the game. Just one minute into the contest, Jacob Dion attempted a pass to a teammate, but the puck deflected off a Railers defenseman and slipped past goaltender Parker Gahagen. Anthony Beauregard and Isaac Dufort each recorded an assist on the goal, giving the Lions an early lead.

Dion continued his strong performance by setting up Mathieu Bizier, who fired a quick shot to score his second goal of the season. It was also the third point in as many professional games for the Lévis native. Mark Estapa also picked up an assist on the play.

In the middle frame, the Railers responded with goals from Riley Piercy and Calle Odelius to tie the game.

Late in the second period, Isaac Dufort restored the Lions' lead on the power play with a shot from between the faceoff circles. The Laval native earned his second point of the game, while Anthony Beauregard collected an assist. Jacob Dion added his third point of the night on the goal, allowing the Trois-Rivières squad to head to the locker room with a one-goal lead. The Sherbrooke native was later named the game's first star.

MacAuley Carson's goal in the third period eventually forced overtime.

Despite several shots directed at Parker Gahagen during the extra frame, the Railers goaltender stood tall and pushed the game to a shootout.

It was newcomer Nicholas Girouard, playing his third home game with the team, who secured the victory for the Lions with the lone goal of the shootout.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will now head to Greensboro next weekend to face the Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ron Choules' squad will return to Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, March 20.

