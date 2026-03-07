Lions Fall Despite Bizier's First Professional Goal

The Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were defeated 5-2 by the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) Friday night at the Colisée Vidéotron.

In the first period, the Lions' new forwards quickly showed what they were capable of. Forwards Édouard Charron and Nicholas Girouard generated quality scoring chances, while Mathieu Bizier opened the scoring for the home side. Positioned in front of the crease, the Lévis native pushed the puck into the net following a rebound allowed by goaltender Brad Arvanitis, recording his first professional goal. Another milestone came as Landon Fuller collected his first point in the ECHL. Israel Mianscum also earned an assist on the play.

The visitors responded quickly with two goals, scored by Zach Jordan and Ty Cheveldayoff, beating goaltender Hunter Jones and giving the Mariners a one-goal lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the middle frame, Xander Lamppa extended the lead with his second goal of the season.

The Trois-Rivières squad managed to cut the deficit on the power play thanks to Joe Dunlap's eighth goal of the season, giving him four points in his last three games. Riley Kidney and Charles Martin were credited with assists.

Later in the second period, however, Lamppa scored his second goal of the game to restore a two-goal lead for the Mariners.

In the third period, Linus Hemström added insurance with his tenth goal of the season.

Jacob Paquette later narrowed the gap with a shot from the blue line, scoring his fifth goal of the campaign. Darick Louis-Jean and Morgan Adams-Moisan picked up assists on the play.

The Lions will return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron to face the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) as part of the Next Generation Game, before meeting them again Sunday at 3 p.m.

For this themed game, every key role will be paired with a "mini" who will help the team with day-to-day duties, whether as a mini host, mini in-arena announcer, mini DJ, and more.

