Wagner Tallies Twice, Wheeling Prevails in Middle Game of Series

Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner and Wheeling Nailers' Tommy Budnick on game night

RAPID CITY, SD - Ryan Wagner scored twice and added an assist, but the Rapid City Rush (22-27-5) saw their comeback bid fall just short in a 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers (33-15-6) at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Wagner scored the first of his two goals five minutes into the first period on a Blake Bennett centering pass. However, three Wheeling goals surrounded Wagner's tally, and the Nailers led 3-1 at the first intermission.

The second period was a shooting gallery with 40 combined pucks on net and 21 for Rapid City. The only goal was a coast-to-coast power play effort by Wagner, who cut the lead to 3-2 at the second intermission.

Rapid City earned a power play in the opening minute of the second, but the Nailers' penalty kill came up large. Logan Pietila scored on a shorthanded breakaway to double the Wheeling lead. With Connor Murphy on the bench, Bennett scored with 34.5 seconds remaining to give the Rush some life, but the Nailers hung on for a 4-3 victory.

With three forwards out of the Rush lineup due to injury, the top guns led the way offensively. Wagner and Bennett- back together as linemates- combined for five of the eight points awarded to Rapid City. Wagner reached 53 points on the season, while Bennett hit the 50-point plateau for the third consecutive year.

The Rush power play scored for the fourth consecutive game and is now 7-for-15 (46.7%) over the last seven games.

Murphy made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss. He has made 75 saves in the series thus far. Taylor Gauthier hung on for the win with 31 saves on 34 shots.

After a pair of one-goal defeats, Rapid City can make it a three-point week with a victory tomorrow on Military Appreciation Night. A massive crowd is expected for the most important game on the schedule.

Next game: Saturday, March 7 vs. Wheeling. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

