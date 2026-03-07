Lamppa, Cheveldayoff Lead Mariners to Ninth Win in a Row

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, extended their winning streak to nine games with a 5-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at Colisee Videotron. Xander Lamppa scored two goals while Ty Cheveldayoff registered three points.

The Lions opened the scoring at 5:30 of the opening period when Mathieu Bizier, skating in his pro debut, swept home a rebound that came off the glove of Brad Arvanitis from Landon Fuller's point shot. Maine countered late in the period with back-to-back goals 54 seconds apart. Zach Jordan slowed down across the blue line and wired a wrister past Hunter Jones' stick side at 15:59 to tie the game. Less than a minute later, Jaxon Bellamy's shot was deflected by Robert Cronin and cleaned up by Ty Cheveldayoff at the side of the net to give Maine the 2-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Mariners forward Xander Lamppa scored twice in the second period to build the Maine lead. Just 2:37 into the frame, Lamppa and Gallatin worked a nice two-man game in the Lions zone, with Lamppa finishing Gallatin's pass in the slot. It remained 3-1 until the final four minutes of the period when Trois-Rivieres' Joe Dunlap cashed a cross-ice feed from Riley Kidney to close the deficit back to one. However, just 1:45 later, Lamppa struck again, set up by Linus Hemstrom and Ty Cheveldayoff - collecting his third point of the game. The Mariners led 4-2 after two.

The Mariners stretched the lead to three at 3:22 of the third when Robert Cronin stripped a puck drop the Lions defense and teed up Hemstrom on a one-timer. Jacob Paquette concluded the scoring with a goal for the Lions at 12:18.

Brad Arvanitis earned his seventh consecutive win, stopping 34 of 37 Lions shots. The Mariners chased Jones after their fifth goal, and Benjamin Gaudreau patrolled the Lions net for the remainder of the game. With the win, the Mariners moved within a point of second place Adirondack in the North Division playoff race.

After a Saturday off, the Mariners (30-15-5-2) begin a four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with "New England Sports Night," presented by Verizon - a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Adirondack Thunder. New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot as well as members of the Patriots Cheerleaders will be on hand.







