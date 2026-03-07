Hamilton Falls to Thunder Bay, 4-1

Hamilton, ONT - The Hamilton Mustangs, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, opened a three-game series with Thunder Bay on Friday night and the Bombers came out on top 4-1.

Thunder Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Danny Katic cut the lead in half with a power play goal his 24th of the season and eighth power play goal of the year.

The game remained that way until the third period when the Bombers put the game away as Drew Elliot beat Jackson Parsons to give Thunder Bay another two goal lead. They added an empty net goal late to secure the victory taking Game 1 of the weekend series.

David Tendeck made the start against his former team and earned the win stopping 31 of 32 shots.

Three Stars:

1. Danny Katic - Hamilton

2. Jackson Parsons - Hamilton

3. David Tendeck - Thunder Bay







