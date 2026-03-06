Zins to Indy, Weiss Reassigned in Futures Trade

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the NHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the organization has traded defenseman Trevor Zins to the Indy Fuel for future considerations, while forward Tyler Weiss has also been reassigned to Indy by the Chicago Wolves.

Zins was acquired by the Gargoyles on October 28, 2025 in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The fourth year pro has played 49 of his 50 games this season with the Gargoyles, adding two goals and six assists for eight points from the blue line. He scored his first goal as a Gargoyle on November 21 at Worcester. Zins will return to the Indy Fuel, where he started his professional career after signing out of the University of St Thomas. He played 30 games in Indy before joining the Steelheads.

In a corresponding move, Tyler Weiss was recalled to the AHL to be reassigned to Indy. Weiss is the Gargoyles franchise leading scorer with 35 points and 15 goals in 53 games. He made his AHL debut on Wednesday, January 22 with the Chicago Wolves. Weiss recorded the first hat trick in Gargoyles history one week prior, leading the Gargoyles in a 4-1 win over the Reading Royals on January 18. Weiss will join his fourth ECHL team in his third professional season after 130 points (51G-79A) in 172 career games.

The Gargoyles will acquire future considerations from the deal.

