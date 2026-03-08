Gargoyles Fight to the Horn, Fall to Reading, 2-1

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles had extra attacker pressure down to the final seconds in Saturday night's game against the Reading Royals but could not find the equalizer in a 2-1 loss at the First Horizon Coliseum.

The Gargoyles were sent shorthanded three times during the first period. Reading capitalized on their second power play to take a 1-0 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first period.

The Gargoyles got the response 50 seconds into the second period as Anthony Rinaldi found a breakaway bid, beating Yaniv Perets to tie the game 1-1. The Gargoyles saw two power play chances in the second period but were unable to equalize.

2:22 into the third period, the Royals got the go-ahead goal as Liam Devlin scored on a breakaway, the eventual game-winner. The Gargoyles got one more try on the power play midway through the third but finished the night 0-for-3 on the advantage. Blake Biondi was sent to the box with 3:46 left in regulation. The Gargoyles successfully killed the penalty, then pulled Ruslan Khazheyev inside one minute remaining. Greensboro found four shots with the extra attacker, but could not beat Perets, losing 2-1 in regulation.

"I thought we played hard," said Head Coach Scott Burt, "we just missed the critical opportunities like we have all year. Looking at tomorrow, we have a new player coming to the lineup, we just need to come out, play hard, and score on those opportunities." The Gargoyles signed forward Blake Swetlikoff to a Standard Player Contract on Saturday morning, he will join the team for Sunday's contest.

Greensboro closes their 12-game regular season series with the Reading Royals Sunday at the First Horizon Coliseum. Greensboro will have three more home games in March next weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15 against the Trois-Riviers Lions. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.

