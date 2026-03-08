Nailers Strike Gold by Sweeping Rush

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Max Graham, Raivis Ansons, and Matt Quercia on game night

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Max Graham, Raivis Ansons, and Matt Quercia on game night(Wheeling Nailers)

RAPID CITY, SD- The Wheeling Nailers had a perfect trip to South Dakota, as they earned all six points against the Rapid City Rush at The Monument. On Saturday night, Wheeling allowed a goal on the first Rush shot, but Mike Posma scored the tying and winning goals, then Tristan Thompson added insurance for the 3-1 road triumph. Maxim Pavlenko stopped the final 23 shots he saw to earn the win in goal, as the Nailers climbed to 19 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Both teams put a marker on the scoreboard during the first period. Fans were barely in their seats before the first puck went in, as Rapid City opened the scoring at the 54-second mark. Briley Wood led Maurizio Colella down the right side of the slot. Colella corralled the puck on his backhand, and flipped a shot up and into the top-left corner of the cage. The Nailers drew even during a delayed penalty. Wheeling kept possession for approximately 15 seconds, before Mike Posma netted the equalizer with a long-distance wrist shot from just inside of the left side of the blueline.

The Nailers began to take control of the contest in the middle frame, as they lit the lamp twice in a span of 1:51. The go-ahead goal came off of the rush at the 3:47 mark. Ryan McAllister took a pass from David Breazeale, then immediately spotted Posma in the right circle. Goaltender Connor Murphy was still sliding across his crease, which opened his legs, and Posma whipped his wrist shot right through them. Former Rush defenseman Tristan Thompson followed that up with his first goal in a Wheeling uniform. Raivis Ansons won a right circle face-off back to Thompson, who skated to the middle of the blueline, and tossed a shot through Murphy's legs.

Neither team scored in the third period, as the Nailers took the 3-1 score to the finish line.

Maxim Pavlenko backstopped the victory for Wheeling, as he turned away 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Connor Murphy made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss for the Rush.

The Nailers will return home to WesBanco Arena for three games next week. The homestand will begin with the annual Education Day Game on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. against the Reading Royals. That game is sold out. Wheeling will then play two huge home games against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday and Saturday. The Saturday game is Margaritaville Night, which will have a post-game tropical tribute concert, specialty jerseys, and more. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.