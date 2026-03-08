Americans Hold on for 6-4 Win Over Tulsa

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, bounced back on Saturday night scoring six goals in a 6-4 win at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Americans scored four times in the opening period. Braidan Simmons-Fischer (1), Michael Gildon (15), Harrison Blaisdell (17), and Brayden Watts (19) all scored in that opening period. The Americans outshot the Oilers 14-9 and held a three-goal lead, 4-1, after twenty minutes of play.

Ty Prefontaine added to the Americans' lead in the middle frame scoring his eighth of the season 13:48 into the period to give Allen a 5-1 lead. The Americans outshot Tulsa 12-11 in the second period.

The Oilers made it interesting in the third period scoring three times in a seven-minute span to cut the lead to 5-4, but the Americans put the game away in the final minute as Danny Katic scored into an empty net to secure the 6-4 win. The three-game series is now even at 1-1.

Hank Crone left the game early after taking a hit to the head. He did not return to the lineup. Stay tuned for an injury update before Sunday's Game at 2:10 PM. It's Pucks-N-Paws Sunday in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - T. Prefontaine

2. ALN - J. Parsons

3. ALN - B. Simmons-Fischer







