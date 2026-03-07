Rush Game Notes: March 7, 2026 vs. Wheeling Nailers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, host the Wheeling Nailers on Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Ryan Wagner scored twice and added an assist, but the Rapid City Rush saw their comeback bid fall just short in a 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers last night. Wagner scored the first of his two goals five minutes into the first period on a Blake Bennett centering pass. However, the Nailers led 3-1 at the first intermission. The second period was a shooting gallery with 40 combined pucks on net and 21 for Rapid City. The only goal was a coast-to-coast power play effort by Wagner, who cut the lead to 3-2 at the second intermission. Rapid City earned a power play in the opening minute of the second, but the Nailers' penalty kill came up large. Logan Pietila scored on a shorthanded breakaway to double the Wheeling lead. With Connor Murphy on the bench, Bennett scored with 34.5 seconds remaining to give the Rush some life, but the Nailers hung on for a 4-3 victory.

TOP LINE STEPPED UP

With Brett Davis, Quinn Olson, and Rasmus Ekström out of the lineup due to injury, the top guns led the way offensively. Wagner and Bennett- back together as linemates- combined for five of the eight points awarded to Rapid City. Wagner recorded two goals and assist, while Bennett had a goal and an assist.

THE HALF-CENTURY MARK

Ryan Wagner surpassed the 50-point plateau for the second straight year, with his three-point performance putting him at 53. Blake Bennett reached 50 points for the third consecutive season. In the team's ECHL era (2014-present), Bennett is second in career points and Wagner is fifth.

ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL

Ryan Wagner's coast-to-coast power play goal continued a streak for the special teams: the Rush have now scored on the power play in four straight games, and in six straight games in which they have received a power play opportunity. The man advantage is 7-for-15 (46.7%) since February 20th.

20 FOR THE BIG BOYS

The Rush's top three goal scorers have all reached the 20-goal mark for the season. Blake Bennett tied Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead with 22, while Ryan Wagner picked up his 19th and 20th last night.

AN APPLE A DAY

Goaltender Connor Murphy recorded his fourth assist of the season last night when he had the only apple on Wagner's power play goal. Murphy leads the league with those four points. Only 10 more and he'll reach Grant Fuhr's NHL single-season record!

MILITARY CONNECTIONS

There are plenty of connections to the military across the Rush organization. Chaz Smedsrud's brother, Tony, served nearly a decade in the Army National Guard and was deployed for two years during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Smedsrud family still stayed in constant contact, recording all of Chaz's youth hockey games and sending the DVDs over to Iraq! Tony, who lives in Hill City, never misses a home game and will be in the crowd tonight.

A TRIBUTE TO COUNTRY

It's the most important game on the schedule every year. The Rush's annual Military Appreciation Night is tonight, presented by AARP South Dakota. A massive crowd is expected. The team will wear specialty steel blue-colored jerseys, honoring Joe Foss, former Governor of South Dakota and the state's most decorated hero.

